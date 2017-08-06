Area man recognized for safety excellence

The American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) honored an outstanding individual for his career commitment to safety compliance and culture at the 2017 Connections Convention in Grapevine, Texas.

“It is an honor to recognize individuals for whom safety is a way of life, integrated into everything they do on a daily basis to ensure that their colleagues go home safely each night,” said Linda Bauer Darr, president of ASLRRA.

Keith LaPorte, Old Augusta Railroad was honored with the Safety Person of the Year Award. This award recognizes a non-management employee of a member railroad, who has never had a reportable personal injury in their career, works with management of their company to make their safety programs effective, exhibits a high degree of safety awareness, and contributes off-duty time to activities promoting safety awareness in the community.

Jacob Cripps, Transportation Operations Manager, Old Augusta Railroad, noted Keith’s 32-year career with the OAR without an FRA-reportable injury. “Keith has been a leader on the safety committee not only delivering the message of the importance of safety, but also expressing the ‘why’ of the message by explaining the benefits of working safely as well.”

Mr. LaPorte is also deeply committed to the community as well, serving on the Board of the Mississippi Operation Lifesaver, furthering their goal of educating the traveling public about the potential dangers involved with railroad crossings at grade.