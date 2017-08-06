Coop. Energy, Origis begin construction

Hattiesburg-based Cooperative Energy and Origis Energy USA began construction in May on a 52MW solar energy facility, which will provide clean energy to the generation and transmission cooperative’s 423,000 members across Mississippi. Origis Energy has developed and will install and operate the electric generation site, and Cooperative Energy will purchase all power produced at the location.

The 540-acre solar site is located near Sumrall. The site will encompass 206,892 photovoltaic solar panels when completed in December 2017. The project will create approximately 400 jobs during construction.

Solar is considered a clean energy technology as the electricity is produced via sunlight collected by the photovoltaic panels.

“Our members have told us they want more renewable energy in our portfolio,” said Jim Compton, Cooperative Energy’s president and CEO. “The project provides a significant amount of solar energy to power the homes and businesses we serve. So we are responding to our members, and also providing clean, affordable energy.”

“We are honored to be working with Cooperative Energy as they power more homes and businesses with solar every year,” said Johan Vanhee, managing director of business development for Origis Energy. “These utility and community leaders understand that solar provides clean, affordable power while creating jobs, economic and environmental benefits.”

Cooperative Energy began its venture into solar generation sites in 2016 with the installation of five smaller solar installations (100kW or less) at five Member locations across the state—Coahoma (Lyon), Coast (Kiln), Delta (Greenwood), Singing River (Lucedale), and Southern Pine (Taylorsville) electric power cooperatives.

Cooperative Energy has a diverse energy portfolio that includes natural gas, coal, nuclear and hydropower (another renewable).

Cooperative Energy works with the Power of 12 (Cooperative Energy and 11 Member electric cooperatives) to provide electricity from the Mississippi Delta to the Coast. The 11 distribution cooperatives own and maintain approximately 56,900 miles of distribution lines and provide service to approximately 423,000 homes and businesses throughout 55 counties in Mississippi.