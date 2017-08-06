The red carpet was rolled out once again for the third annual Best of the Pine Belt Award Show. In its seventh year, the “Best of the Pine Belt” awards have become a mark of excellence for a wide array of businesses, personalities, cuisine and charitable organizations.

The awards show began as a way to spotlight the people, places and businesses that make this area unique.

Here are the highlights:

• The show kicked off with Publisher David Gustafson introducing some of the nominees in a unique way. Flanked by backup dancers from Hattiesburlesque, Gustafson showed off his moves and dropped a few lines about the Pine Belt and its people.

• Tiffany Moreno and her blind and deaf pup, Smellin’ Keller, took the stage to present the award for “Best Unsung Hero” to Kent Oliver.

• Terry Jordan and Dave Brandon, Hattiesburg-famous bartenders, presented Shawn McDaniel of Keg and Barrel with the “Best Bartender” award. McDaniel thanked his wife when accepting the award and joked that with his work schedule she is a single mom for several days out of the week so that he can do what he does.

• The DLX got the audience dancing between presenters, performing their song “2 Kids.”

• Michelle Hopson and Seymour, the mascot at The University of Southern Mississippi, livened things up with a “To The Top!” cheer. The two presented Southern Pines with the award for “Most Effective Non Profit.”

• Brittany Purvis and Deveron Dennis, two local comedians, presented Brian McLelland the award for “Best Behind-the-Scenester.”

• The Groove House All-Stars brought everyone to their feet with their cover of “Home.”

• Vasti Jackson wins “Album of the Year” for “The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers.” Emily Curry and Heath Kleinke presented the award.

• Katie Dixon, of Shine Café, was presented the award for “Best Local Chef” by Chris Bowen and Kim Bradley. Dixon accepted the award tearfully, saying that the other nominees were who she looks up to, so she was honored to win.

• Galen Martin and the Crutches, along with Pine Belt Pickers with Cary Hudson, performed before the winners of two music awards were presented.

• Lesley Sanders-Wood and Justin Martin of WUSM brought members of the Squid and the Whale to the stage when they were announced the “Best Duo/Group.”

• Wes Brooks, Samantha McCain and Staci Cox presented the Pine Belt Pickers with the award for “Best Live Musical Act.”

• Jerry DeFatta and Jim Coll, executive director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association and Chief Communication Officer at Southern Miss respectively, cracked jokes about the weather and the delays in the regional at USM. Coll got the “To The Top!” cheer going again. The two presented the award for “Best Medical Clinic” to Southern Bone and Joint.

• Cory Farraez and Jace Ferraez recognized Regions with the “Best Bank Award.” While taking the stage to accept the award, he threw out dollar bills at the front row.

• The Devil Music Co. wrapped up the awards with the presentation of the “Best Mover and Shaker” award to Toby Barker, Hattiesburg’s mayor-elect.

• Mississippi Shakedown finished off the night with their performance.