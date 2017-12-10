Church to host annual Halloween event

Sumrall United Methodist Church will hold its highly successful Halloween event, “Trunk or Treat,” from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the church.

The event started in 2006 and church members said they hoped to provide a family-friendly event for trick or treating without having to make several stops or go to different events during the night. Between 20 and 30 church members will host the trunks for the event and all sites will be decorated for the holiday.

According to a church spokeswoman, the Trunk or Treat has been highly successful.

“We have about 2,000 children who go through the trunks in the two hours,” she said. “We enjoy seeing all the children in their costumes.”

The event is free of charge, and the church is locate at 145 Center Ave. in Sumrall.