County’s annual growth surpasses state average

Lamar County is growing annually at about 1.7 percent, much higher than the state average, a regional planning official told the Lamar County Board of Supervisors earlier this week.

Emlyn Jackson of the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District updated the board during its meeting at the William J. “Pete” Gamble III Chancery Courthouse in Purvis.

Jackson said Lamar County grew 1.1 percent in 2015.

“This brought more than 1,000 new residents to Lamar County,” she said. “This is far above the averages that the state is growing, which is actually decreasing in population.”

She said more than 2,500 jobs were created over the last five years. The county now has 91 percent of jobs in private sector.

“Based on the 2016 U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Lamar County has a population of roughly more than 60,000 people,” she said. “When you look at that in a breakdown of districts, you see that Districts 4 and 5 have the greatest increase over the last five years. District 4 had a change of 26 percent, while District 5 experienced a 17 percent increase in population.”

SMPDD, which worked on the county’s 2008 initial comprehensive plan, is working to update it.

In other business, the board:

• Presented proclamation honoring the Sumrall Middle School Beta Club.

• Heard Lifeguard Monthly Report.

• Approved the Oct. 2 and Oct. 6 Board Minutes

• Family Medical Leave Request for Clovis Wayne Creel to begin Oct. 30.

• Resigned: James Wallace, North Road effective Nov. 2.

• Status Change: Jeffrey Stuart, North Road from Senior Motor Grader to Foreman effective Oct. 9 from $16 per hour to $21.95 per hour.

• Status Change: Timothy Williamson, North Road from Heavy Equipment to Senior Moto Grader effective Oct. 9 from $13.50 per hour to $15 per hour.

• Status Change: Louis Foster from Mosquito Control to North Road Heavy Equipment effective Oct. 9 from $13 per hour to $13.50 per hour.

• Court Order increasing Emmett Coker’s pay to $41,500 per year effective Oct. 1.

• Termination: Jeffery Mickell, Sanitation Hopper effective Oct. 5.

• New Hire: Frank Ketchens Jr, South Bridge Heavy Equipment effective Oct. 9 at $13 per hour.

• New Hire: Donald Brothers II, Sanitation Temporary/Full-Time Hopper ef fective Oct. 16 at $10.50 per hour.

• Approval to request to MDOT and the Federal Highway Administration that Lincoln Road Extension from Oak Grove Road West to Hegwood Road and Hegwood Road from Lincoln Road North to U.S. Highway 98 be placed on the Highway Functional Classification System as an Urban Major Collector with a proposed federal route number of 8776.

• Approved the Order of the Board of Supervisors authorizing the activation of Lamar County’s Weathersby Road LPA Project- Intersection Improvements along Weathersby Road from Oak Grove Road north to Shears Road.

• Approved paying to advertise for term bids.

• Approved paying 2018 Dues for the National Emergency Number Association in the amount of $137.

• Approved paying lawful expenses of Rashida Scott , Kasey Anderson and Lisa McDonald to attend the Dispatcher Education-Officer Down Course Nov. 27 in Magee.

• Approved paying to advertise county resources in the amount of $1,500 for sponsorship of Oak Grove High School Veteran’s Breakfast to be held on Nov. 9 at 7 a.m. at Temple Baptist Church.

• Approved paying lawful expenses for Danny Young to attend the SWANA Fall Conference in Natchez on Oct. 17-19.

• Approved the low bid of $324,933 by Precision Construction, LLC for LSBP-37(13) and authority for the Board President to execute the Board Order Awarding Contract.

• Received and entered Proof of Publication of FY 2018 Tax Levy.

• Approved adopting the FY 2017 Final Amended Budget as submitted.

• Approved transferring $7,989.60 from District 3 Parks and Recreation to County Wide Road for labor and materials.

• Retract Previous New Hire: David Verespie effective Oct. 4 (He decided not to

• take the position).

• Status Change: Julie Chambliss from Jailer/Guard to Booking Officer effective Oct. 16 from $14.60 per hour to $16.60 per hour.

• Approved paying lawful expenses of Officer Michael Green to attend the DUI Storm Conference Nov. 14-16 in Vicksburg.

• Approval to pay lawful expenses of Grant Coordinator Shauna Harvey to attend the NIBERS Training in Vicksburg, Jan. 15-17, 2018.

• Approved creating a part-time Sumrall Firefighter position as requested by the Town of Sumrall with the county paying 50 percent from Sumrall Fire Grading District Fund 123 and the

• Town of Sumrall paying 50% of the wage and benefit costs of this position. The firefighter will be a Lamar County Firefighter and report to the Sumrall Fire Chief. The firefighter will be stationed at the Town of Sumrall’s fire station.

• Approved hiring Tony Robbins as a part-time Sumrall Firefighter/EMT Oct. 23 at an hourly of $15 an hour.

• Approved hiring Dalton Murphy as a part-time Pine Ridge Firefighter Oct. 23 at an hourly rate of $13 an hour.

• Approved hiring Carolyn Jones as a full-time Central Lamar Driver-Operator/EMT effective Oct. 23 at $10 per hour. (It will be a 24 on 48 off schedule).

• Approved transfering Joshua Morgan from Central Lamar 24 on 48 off to Northeast Lamar 50 hour effective Oct. 23 from $9.75 per hour to $13.25 per hour.

• Received and entered Beaver Lake Fire Protection District FY-17 Financial Statement.

• Received and entered closing Beaver Lake Fire Protection District Financial Statement.

• Received and entered Rock Hill Fire Protection District FY-17 Financial Statement.

• Received and entered Southeast Fire Protection District FY-17 Financial Statement.

• Received and entered Pine Ridge Fire Protection District FY-17 Financial Statement.

• Approved Pine Ridge Fire Grading District to accept certain real property from Pine Ridge Fire Protection District located at 1464 Highway 589, Purvis valued at $10,500 for the building and $2,000 for the land.

• Approved Pine Ridge Fire Grading District to accept certain real property from Pine Ridge Fire Protection District located at 630 Purvis-Ohoh Road, Purvis valued at $20,000 for the building and $10,000 for the land.

• Approved Pine Ridge Fire Grading District to accept certain real property from Pine Ridge Fire Protection District located at 1460 Highway 589, Purvis valued at $10,000.

• Approved Beaver Lake Fire Grading District to accept certain real property from Beaver Lake Fire Protection District located at 15 Beaver Lake Road Purvis valued at $24,000.

• Approved Beaver Lake Fire Grading District to accept certain real property from Beaver Lake Fire Protection District located across the road from the Beaver Lake Fire Station at 15 Beaver Lake Road Purvis valued at $1.

• Approved the asset deletion list, declared as surplus and sell items at auction.

• Approved the asset transfer list.

• Approved changes in Assessments as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Approved changes in Homestead as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Approved Tax Sale Cancellations as submitted by the Tax Collector/Assessor.

• Received and entered Mississippi Department of Revenue Approved the Recapitulation of Assessments of Real and Personal Property for FY2017.

• Received and entered Mississippi Department of Revenue letter authorizing the county to expend the avails of the 1 mill tax levy collected for FY2017 and before.

• Approved a Board Order to Proceed with construction of Lost Orchard PH V. This development is located in District 3 off of Old Hwy 11 and consists of 23 lots.

• Approved a Variance Request from the Lamar County Subdivision Regulations requesting to vary from the required minimum centerline radius of 250 feet for horizontal curve radius to 77 feet on one curve and 73 feet on a second curve on Jo Ann Drive located in Progress Point PH I Subdivision.

• Approved a Variance Request from the Lamar County Subdivision Regulations requesting to vary from the required concrete culvert cross drain pipes and use corrugated metal cross drain pipes in both PH I and II of Progress Point Subdivision.

• Approved a Board Order to Proceed with construction of Progress Point PH I. This development is located in District 5 off of Scruggs Road and consists of 11 lots.

• Acknowledgment: Michael Hershman, Lamar County Senior Planner, has been awarded the Randy Meador Overachiever Award by the APA of MS for exemplary service to the Planning Profession.

• Approved a Proclamation honoring Shirley Miller.

• Set the Next Board Meeting for Monday, Nov. 6