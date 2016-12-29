The Lamar Times Year in Review
Editor’s Note: As Lamar County starts a new year, The Lamar Times looks back at some of the events of this past year:
January
Shooting range closed over safety issue
Editor’s Note: As Lamar County starts a new year, The Lamar Times looks back at some of the events of this past year:
January
Shooting range closed over safety issue
Editor’s Note: As the Hub City starts a new year, The Hattiesburg Post takes a look back at... READ MORE
I suppose by now there have been millions of New Year’s resolutions made and broken.
HATTIESBURG – The Tigers and Lady Tigers took a pair of games from East Marion Thursday night... READ MORE
Steffany S. Bedwell, CNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Pain Management Health Center.
Editor’s Note: As Lamar County starts a new year, The Lamar Times looks back at some of the... READ MORE
The Mississippi congressional delegation on Tuesday commended Brig. Gen. (Ret.) J.
The new Senior and Veterans Center officially opened on Monday, thanks to the help of a number... READ MORE
Editor’s Note: As the Friendly City starts a new year, The Petal News takes a look back at some... READ MORE