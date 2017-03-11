Trail ride to aid Petal native in fight against cancer

While 46-year-old Travis Darby of Petal was helping with recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, he had to seek medical attention.

When he returned home, he was told that he had Stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Travis and his wife have two boys attending Petal schools and he has decided to try to fight the cancer aggressively.

He has no insurance and his family shares one car.

To help with medical expenses, the Circle E Riders will be holding a benefit trail ride for Travis Darby through Hattiesburg Elks Lodge No. 599, 53 Lomas Road, from Friday-Sunday, Nov. 3-5. Travis Clark will provide the entertainment at the Elks Music Park on Friday night.

There will also be an auction that night of donated items from area merchants.

The trail ride is open to the public and wagons are welcome. Concessions will be available.

All horses must have negative Coggins when they check through the gate.

Gate fees are $25 per adult, which are ages 12 and over and $15 per child ages 7-11. Six years old and younger are free.

Gates open at noon Friday, while early camping is available Thursday night at $15 per site. Gate fees include camping (first come, first serve – no reservations), Friday night entertainment, guided rides, Saturday night meal, auction and entertainment.

Stall fees are $20 on a first-come, first-served basis with no reservations.

Visitors will be charged $10 per person, which includes entertainment and auction.

Visitors will not be allowed to camp or ride.

No four-wheelers are allowed on the property, and all dogs must be on leash.

Bunkhouse-style cabins that sleep 10 and have a private bathroom are available for rentfor $150 for weekend. No animals allowed in or around cabin area. Contact Diane Warren at diannetwarren@gmail.com to reserve cabins.

Trail ride contacts are Tom Burks at (601) 554-6417 or Casinda Terry at (228) 229-9966.

Directions: On Hwy 98 between l-59 and Hwy 49. take the Elks Lake Road exit. From Alabama, exit then turn left. From Louisiana, exit then stay right. In less than a mile, turn right on Brown's Bridge Road at thee Elks Multi Purpose Center sign. Go about 3 miles and turn left on Lomas Road. Entrance is on the left.