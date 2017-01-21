Aerial footage of William Carey damage

Sat, 01/21/2017 - 6:48pm by Staff Reports

The Misissippi National Guard has provided some aerial video of the tornado damage at William Carey University. The footage was captured by Spc. Kayla Adcock of Jackson's 102d Public Affairs Detachment.

 

