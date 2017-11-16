Those looking to beat the holiday shopping crowds and support their local economy have the opportunity to do both with the Friendly City’s annual Shop Petal First. The 16th annual event is sponsored by the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce and will take place from Nov. 16 to 18.

“Shop Petal First is a win-win for everybody involved,” Valerie Wilson, director of the chamber has said of the event. “It’s a great weekend for merchants. The city says that in November our sales tax revenue skyrockets. Shoppers get a chance to win prizes and get deals. We’re beating Black Friday, so a lot of people can get good deals.”

Approximately 60 Petal businesses are participating in the three-day shopping event and will have varying specials and door prizes.

Petal shopping will be divided into three color-coded areas – red, green and gold. Shoppers can enter into a drawing for a grand prize of $500, sponsored by Magnolia State Bank, by visiting a participating store in each zone. Shoppers will present their entry forms to merchants to receive red, green or gold stickers.

After collecting all three stickers, entry forms can be dropped off at raffle boxes located in any of the participating stores.

The drawing for the winner will be Monday, Nov. 27.

While many of the stores will be offering markdowns, several Petal businesses will also be participating in giveaways.

Some of the businesses holding drawings are Carter’s Jewelry, a diamond stackable; Braces by Nicholson, two $50 gift cards; Petal Family Dentistry, gift basket; Patriot Spirits Fine Wine and Liquor, Jagermeister cooler; Oh, Suzannah’s, $50 gift card; Terrace Hill Dental Center, in-office bleaching; Fly Boutique, $100 gift card; Isla and Finn Children’s Boutique, children’s teepee; The Wine Cellar, basket of spirits valued at $50; Parajax hand-stamped jewelry, $50 gift certificate; Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, gift basket with $100 WalMart gift card; Petal Tire and Service, Panther Pride gift basket; Petal Harvey Baptist Church, Amazon Echo; and Park Place Pharmacy, $100 gift card.

The chamber director also said that in its 16th year, Shop Petal First has become a tradition in the city.

Shoppers can grab a hard copy of the Shop Petal First guide for more details.