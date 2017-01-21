Coach: losing WCU's gym is 'tough' but first priority is students

HATTIESBURG – When William Carey’s head basketball coach Steve Knight made it to William Carey’s campus Saturday morning at 4:40 a.m., he couldn’t believe the devastation he saw.

“It was dark and it was raining,” he said. “When we walked in that parking lot and you see, you just can’t believe it. It was really bad. But, it was still dark and you couldn’t see all of the buildings, and all of the sudden, we got into the gym and you have goals from the soccer field halfway on the campus. It’s just crazy stuff.”

The new business school was nearly gutted with damage, roofs and walls of dorms collapsed around students and the home of Knight’s basketball team – Clinton Gymnasium – was destroyed.

“The first priority, just to make sure everybody is safe,” Knight said. “We had kids in hallways, and the school got them in bigger buildings that were a little bit more secure.

“Once the day broke, we had a little bit of a better look for the devastation. Of course you walk in the gym and it’s gone. I mean, 35 years and you walk in there and see the west wall is blown half out. It’s tough, but the main thing right is to try and get these kids secure and make sure everybody is safe.”

Once the tornado cleared the area, reports came quickly with news of damaged dorms housing WCU students. Almost immediately after it was safe, administration made the decision to send the students home, which meant some had to travel with friends to their homes because they didn’t have transportation or they were from out of the country.

At this time, Carey students are asked not to return to campus until the university has given the ‘all clear,’ and the school sent out a statement via Twitter at 6:09 a.m. saying, “All dorm rooms and the apartments on Tuscan Ave. have been checked and clear.”

“We’ll see what happens,” Knight said. “I’m sure we’ll have some meetings here pretty soon. We have a contingency plan. I’m sure everything will go online, and we’ll try to get it back going.”