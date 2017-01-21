Photo Gallery: Petal tornado damage

Sat, 01/21/2017 - 5:40pm by Matt Bush

Award-winning photojournalist Matt Bush snapped these frames during his trip to Petal today. Residents throughout the Petal area worked nonstop throughout the day to try to clear debris and salvage whatever personal belongings they could from the devastation caused by a tornado that struck the Friendly City in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. Additional photos and coverage will continue to be updated throughout the weekend.

See the full gallery here: http://hubcityspokes.zenfolio.com/p122875300

The Hattiesburg Post

Touchstone bill will save money on insurance rates
Board reviews food contract for jail
Q&A with HPSD CFO Bonnie Granger
Volunteers prepare for homeless count
Forestry challenges facing landowners

Opinion:

Democrats should love EdBuild study

One has to wonder whether Republican legislative leaders Tate Reeves and Philip Gunn had this... READ MORE

Change poverty measuring stick
Shopping Victories
Editorial Cartoon #2 1-12-16
Editorial Cartoon #1 1-12-16
Real Talk: I Choose Me