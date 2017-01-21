Photo Gallery: Petal tornado damage

Award-winning photojournalist Matt Bush snapped these frames during his trip to Petal today. Residents throughout the Petal area worked nonstop throughout the day to try to clear debris and salvage whatever personal belongings they could from the devastation caused by a tornado that struck the Friendly City in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. Additional photos and coverage will continue to be updated throughout the weekend.

See the full gallery here: http://hubcityspokes.zenfolio.com/p122875300