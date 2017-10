Forrest County Emergency Management officials are still working off a worse-case scenario as they await the arrival of Hurricane Nate, which is predicted to make landfall as a weak Category 2 hurricane tonight along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Predictions as of the 11 a.m.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM