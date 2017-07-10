Asst. Hattiesburg Police Chief Frank Misenhelter, left, talks with Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and Communications Director Samantha McCain during Saturday morning's briefing.

Saturday night target for tropical storm force winds across Pine Belt

By BETH BUNCH,
Sat, 10/07/2017 - 12:43pm

Forrest County Emergency Management officials are still working off a worse-case scenario as they await the arrival of Hurricane Nate, which is predicted to make landfall as a weak Category 2 hurricane tonight along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Predictions as of the 11 a.m.

 
 
