Mobile Street Festival to bring competition, fun to downtown

Music, barbecue, sweet potato pie and a boxing exhibition will be highlighted during the 12th annual Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival on Friday and Saturday in Downtown Hattiesburg.

The festival begins at 6 p.m. Friday with a boxing exhibition at Mobile and Sixth streets and festival kickoff party at Mac’s Café, located at Mobile and Fifth streets, featuring live blues entertainment.

As a special presentation, the second of 10 Twin Forks Rising Community Redevelopment District monument signs will be unveiled at the corner of Edwards Street and Tuscan Avenue at 9 a.m. Saturday. The sculptor is Vixon Sullivan, an up-and-coming young artist being mentored by water colorist Bobby Walters of Hattiesburg and well-known sculptor Ben Watts of Columbia. The first was installed at Fourth and Mobile streets during an earlier festival.

This year, the festival committee is excited to introduce two new food competitions: Sweet Potato Pie contest and a “Vegan Burger Battle.” Entry forms and rules are located on the festival website, mobilestreetfestival.com, and may be picked up at the Rhythm Heritage Foundation office, 215 Mobile St. First prize in each category is $300, second prize is $100 and third prize is $50. The new categories of competition are designed to attract a wide range of community interests and participation.

This year’s festival is being presented by the Rhythm Heritage Foundation, the Mobile Bouie Neighborhood Association and the City of Hattiesburg. The festival is designed to celebrate the rich music and cultural heritage of the historic black business and entertainment district of the City.

Booths are available at a cost of $80, with additional cost for water and electricity. Entry fee for the Sho Nuff Good Barbecue Cookoff is $70. Applications and rules are available at mobilestreetfestival.com and at 215 Mobile St.

For information more about the festival, see mobilestreetfestival.com or please call (601) 602-4669 or (225) 921-0656.

Festival schedule with gospel and blues stage lineups are:

FRIDAY

• 6-8 p.m. – Friday Night Boxing, Sixth and Mobile streets

• 7 p.m. until – Blues in the Street, Mac’s Café, Mississippi Flush Blues Band featuring Mr. Loveseat.

SATURDAY

• 8 a.m.-6 p.m. – Arts, Crafts and Food Booths, Mobile Street

• 8 a.m.-6 p.m. – Children’s Village: games, youth stage, entertainment

• 8 a.m.-3 p.m. – Sho’Nuff Good Barbecue Cookoff, Mobile Street

• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. – Twins Forks Rising Farmer’s Market, Seventh and Mobile streets

• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Gospel Stage: 9 a.m. Michael French, 9:30 a.m. South 28th Avenue Baptist Church, Hattiesburg (tentative), 9:30 a.m. Nicholson Temple, Hattiesburg, 10 a.m. Clarence Jones, Hattiesburg, 10:30 a.m. Norman Seawright, Greenville, Indiana, 11 a.m. Collective Praise, Hattiesburg, 11:30 a.m. Sovereign Chorale, Hattiesburg, noon Derrick Roundtree & MAD, Hattiesburg, 12:30 p.m. Calvin Jackson & Unlimited Authority, McComb, 1 p.m. New Covenant Baptist Church, Hattiesburg, 1:30 p.m. Elijah McNair & Sound of Grace, Gulfport, 2 p.m. Tiffany Dunston, Hattiesburg, 2:30 p.m. Charles Carter, Hattiesburg.

• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Sweet Potato Pie Contest, Mobile Street

• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Bike Show, Fourth and Mobile streets

• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Art exhibit, Eureka Museum, Sixth Street

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – MSF Vegan Burger Battle

• Noon-2 p.m. – Boxing exhibition, Hattiesburg Boxing Club, Sixth Street

• 3-4 p.m. – Greek Step Show, Mobile Street

• 4-8 p.m. – Blues Stage, Fourth and Mobile streets, with Adib Sabir, Johnny Rawls, The New Orleans Mystics and Mike “Soulman” Baptiste and The Real Soul Band.

• 8 p.m. until – Blues in the Street, Mac’s Café, Fifth and Mobile streets