Zoning issues discussed during council’s work session

The Hattiesburg City Council discussed several zoning issues during its meeting Monday to set the agenda, including installing a sign at a new car dealership on U.S. Hwy. 98 that is currently located on Pine Street.

Representatives for Courtesy Ford, which is being built at 6393 U.S. Hwy. 98, filed a petition requesting that the current sign – located at 1410 W. Pine St. – be moved to the new location. The action would be possible if the City Council granted a variance of three feet for the 19-foot-wide sign.

The Planning Commission voted 6-0 to approve the variance on Nov. 1. And Council President Carter Carroll said he was glad the petitioners decided not to include a second sign at the new dealership.

“I appreciate the request for withdrawing the request for the second sign,” he said. “That makes the decision that much easier. But knowing how these signs are designed, the signs have a set amount and you don’t have a lot of variation for that. Since it is an existing sign in the city and they are staying in the city, I certainly will be for this.”

Other zoning issues included changing the zoning classification to allow New Life Church to build at 5066 Old Hwy. 42 and a petition for a variance on the size of Valero logos on canopies at the service station at 4100 Hardy St.

The votes taken by the City Council were unavailable before press time.

In other action that was considered at the general meeting Tuesday, the board decided whether to vote on:

• Agenda Order.

• Approval of Minutes for the Oct. 2, 3, 6, 16 and 17 meetings of the City Council.

• A Resolution for final approval of Motor Vehicle Assessment Schedule for Fiscal Year 2017-2018; authorize publication of same.

• The Nov. 21 Amendments to the Budget for the City of Hattiesburg for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2018 and adopt resolution authorizing publication of amendments for funds in excess of 10 percent of the original appropriation fund balance.

• A Resolution appointing Anthony L. Parker as Chief of Police for the City of Hattiesburg.

• Authorizing Mayor to execute contract of grant application with Federal Transit Administration for the Operating Assistance, Capital Assistance (Preventive Maintenance) and Construction of Hub City Administrative/Maintenance Facility for Hub City Transit in the amount of $794,769 ($487,971 FTA Section 5307 federal funds and $306,798 local match). This application's funding is for 10/1/2017 through 9/30/2019. This grant application applies for the remainder of the FTA Section 5307 FY16 funds.

• Authorizing Mayor to execute lighting requests with Mississippi Power Company for street lights at alley between 22nd and 23rd avenues from Gold Post to Adeline and at various other locations within the City for an increase of $265.48 to the monthly bill.

• Payment Application No. 8 to Thompson Brothers Drilling, Inc. in the amount of $35,308.20 for the Wesley Well No. 2 project; Approve final acceptance of said project; approve publication of Notice of Final Settlement of contract with Thompson Brothers Drilling, Inc. for said project.

• The purchase of eight CZ Scorpion EVO 3 A1 SMG pistols and Magpull foregrip from CZ-USA, Inc. for the Hattiesburg Police Department in the amount of $11,592 as a sole source purchase. CZ Scorpion is the exclusive and sole manufacturer of the CZ Scorpion EVO 3 A1 SMG.

• Manpower adjustments for various divisions in Urban Development, to include the adjustment of wages for various positions and the reclassification of one Office Manager position to become an Office Assistant position, in accordance with Ordinance No. 3154.

• Creation of a Training & Continuity Coordinator position in the Department of Urban Development in the amount of $38,000.

• Creation of a Temporary Office Assistant position in the Department of Urban Development in the amount of $24,000.

• Creation of a Driver position in the Department of Urban Development-Mass Transit in the amount of $27,040.

• Acknowledgement of a receipt of warranty deed for a part of Lamar County Tax Parcel No. 055B-15-029.000 from C&C Properties, LLC. as required for the Lamar Boulevard Infrastructure Improvement project; authorize issuance of manual check in payment thereof.

• Acknowledgement of a receipt of Annual Tax Revenue Report to the Mississippi Department of Revenue for the reporting period of Oct. 1, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2017.

• Acknowledgement of a receipt of Permanent Utility Easement from Sterling H. Rascoe and Janet M. Rascoe for part of Lot 8 of Block 'A' of Richburg Heights Subdivision for the COMSWIP Sewer Phase V project.

• Acknowledgement of a receipt of Permanent Utility Easement from Prentiss Harrell for a part of Section 12, T-4-N, R-14-W, Lamar County for NRCS drainage project; authorize clerk to record with Lamar County.

• Acknowledgement of a receipt of Permanent Utility Easement from SCG LH Hattiesburg, L.P. for a part of Section 11, T-4-N, R-14-W, Lamar County for NRCS drainage project; authorize clerk to record with Lamar County.

• Publication of Notice setting five Public Hearings for the 2018-2022 Five-Year Consolidated Plan for the CDBG and HOME Programs and establishing a Public Comment Period ending on Feb. 9, 2018.

• Plans and specifications for the Hub City Transit Operations Facility; Authorize advertisement for bids for same.

• Acknowledgement of a bid received on Sept. 21 for Hattiesburg Public Works for the Maintenance contract on Generators at city-owned facilities and Reject the bid due to an error in the omission of specifications; Approve revised specifications and authorize publication of advertisement for Maintenance of Generators at City Owned Facilities.

• Acknowledgement of a receipt of FY 2016-17 Financial Report from Hattiesburg Optimist Club for Dixie Boys Baseball Program.

• Acknowledgement of a receipt of the 2016-17 Hattiesburg Little League Expenditure Report.

• The City's purchase of grave spaces located in the Northeast Quarter, Highland Cemetery from David Holmes in the amount of $350; authorize manual check for same.

• The sale of grave spaces, per deeds, receipts and memos.

• Acknowledgement of a receipt of the FY 2016-17 Expenditure Report from Hattiesburg Youth Soccer Association.

• Acknowledgement of a receipt of FY2016-17 Expenditure Report from Hattiesburg Arts Council for Adult and Children's Art Program.

• Claims docket for the period ending Nov. 17.