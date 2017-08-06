FGH robots receive names

During April, Forrest General Hospital unveiled four LightStrik Germ-Zapping Robot and kicked off the Name the Robots contest to find names for them. The hospital has announced the winners of the contest and the new names for the robots.

The robots will be named Adeline, submitted by Davis Townsend; Burgbot, submitted by Kelsey Terrell and Jordan Williams; Hattie, submitted by Sharon Williams; and Mamie, submitted by Laura Walker.

These names were chosen from hundreds of entries from within the hospital as well as the community. In cases of duplicate nominations, winners were selected by random draw. Within this contest, there was a challenge between area high school robotics classes to submit the most nominations. Oak Grove Robotics won the school challenge, and Robotics teacher, Shelley Songy, accepted a certificate and gift basket on behalf of the students.

“Thank you to everyone who entered the contest and suggested names for our robots, and congratulations to our winners! I know the committee enjoyed seeing all of the creative entries they had to choose from. We thought Adeline, Hattie, Mamie, and Burgbot were all fun names that reflected the spirit of Hattiesburg,” said Melissa Mazer, MLS (ASCP) infection preventionist.

The LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots are being used to destroy potentially lethal germs and bacteria, which can pose a risk to patient and employee safety. Forrest General is the first hospital in south Mississippi to tap into this technology.