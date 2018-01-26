Ingram sworn in as newest school board member

The Lamar County School Board took care of its own personnel actions last Thursday when a new member was sworn in and officers were elected.

Life-long educator Terry Ingram was sworn in by Purvis Mayor Roger Herrin to open the board meeting. Ingram replaces Mike Pruitt, who resigned his post in District A because he had moved out of the district.

Ingram is an assistant professor of education and graduate recruiter at William Carey University, where he works with former Lamar County Superintendent Dr. Ben Burnett, who is dean of the School of Education.

Ingram served as principal at Oak Grove Middle School when the school was named a Blue Ribbon School among other honors and worked alongside current Superintendent Tess Smith and School Board member Carolyn Adams.

The new board officers for 2018 are Jeremy Chance as president, Buddy Morris as vice president and Deborah Adams as secretary.

In other action, the School Board:

• Approved General Agenda.

• Approved Dec. 11, 2017 Minutes.

• Approved Monthly Financial Report for November 2017.

• Approved Changes to Policies CNA - Access to Public Records and Policy EDD - Student Transportation Management Scheduling and Routing.

• Charged Fixed Asset Custodian for Lost/Stolen IPad. Voted not to charge Custodian for Fixed Asset Lost/Stolen IPad & IPad2s. Approved Order Establishing 2018 Rental Rates on 16th Section Land at 6 percent for commercial rate and residential rate at 5 percent with no changes.

• Set Next Meeting for Monday, Feb. 12 at the Sumrall High School Library beginning at 6 p.m.

The board made the following actions for these schools:

LCSD Administration

• Recommended Terrence Taylor as School Police Officer replacing Nathan Ross Kinsey retroactive to Jan. 8, 2018.

• Transfer - Bryan Giles as Transition Administrator to Attendance Center Principal at Lumberton effective July 1, 2018.

• Approved Special Non-Renewable License Application for Amanda Meador.

• Introduced Change to Policy GBRIA - Family and Medical Leave Act I. Introduction of Change to Policy IEBA - Dyslexia Policy Approved Library Policies and Procedures Handbook Went into executive session to discuss possible litigation and personnel matters.

Baxterville School

• Angel Pigott as Part-time Title I Tutor (new position) effective Jan. 17, 2018. Approved purchase of seven MacBook Air 13-inch at a cost of $7,224.00 from Apple Store (sole source provider). To be paid from Title I funds. Transfer - Alyson Speights as Long-term Sub to Sped Teacher replacing Ester O'Steen retroactive to Dec. 13, 2017.

Lamar County Center for Technical Education

• Recommended Tina Byrd as Director retroactive to Jan. 8, 2018.

Longleaf Elementary School

• Resign - Rebekah Clausey as Title I Tutor effective Jan. 10, 2018

• Recommended Andrew Cawthon as Maintenance Employee replacing Cliff Miller effective Jan. 22, 2018.

Oak Grove High School

• Resign - Annette Chisholm as Cafeteria Employee at OGHS effective Dec. 1, 2017.

• Recommended Carly McNeese as Substitute Bus Monitor for Oak Grove (new position) effective Jan. 17, 2018.

• Transfer - Kelly Williams as Long-term Sub to English Teacher replacing Toby Flowers retroactive to Dec. 20, 2017.

• Approved purchase of Diplomas/Certificates/Covers at a cost of $8,573.30 from Balfour. To be paid from school activity funds. Alternate quote Herff Jones $8,771.

• Approved purchase of 420 Graduation Caps & Gowns/Stoles at a cost of $19,740 from Graduate Supply House. To be paid from school activity funds. Alternate quote Herff Jones $20,790.

Oak Grove Lower Elementary

• Transfer - Belinda Nichols as Cafeteria Employee to Cafeteria Employee at Purvis replacing Azizi Shelby effective Jan. 17, 2018.

Oak Grove Middle School

• Recommended Arielle Mason as Administrative Assistant replacing Adrienne Evans retroactive to Jan. 9, 2018, and Willie Brinson Jr. as Assistant Teacher replacing Katerria Brunner retroactive to Jan. 10, 2018.

• Approved $1,888 cash donation from PTO. To be used for purchase and installation of two projectors.

Oak Grove Primary School

• Resign - Millie Barr as Assistant Teacher effective Dec. 22, 2017.

• Resign - Denicia Daniels as Cafeteria Employee effective Jan. 23, 2018.

• Transfer - Luvith Hurt as Substitute Cafeteria Employee to Cafeteria Employee replacing Denicia Daniels effective Jan. 24, 2018.

• Recommended Whitney Bullock as Assistant Teacher replacing Millie Barr retroactive to Jan. 9, 2018.

Oak Grove Upper Elementary

• Recommended Krishna Patel as Science Teacher replacing Lue Brock retroactive to Jan. 9, 2018.

• Approved for Deedre Coll, Linda Murray and Denise Touchstone to attend Instructional Coaching Workshop with EL Education at a cost of $3,785.10. To be paid from Title I funds.

Purvis High School

• Resign - Christopher Booker as Bus Driver at Purvis effective Dec. 11, 2017.

• Recommended Amy Redlin as Sped Teacher at 1/2 Purvis High School and 1/2 Purvis Middle School (new position) and Stephen Price as Science Teacher replacing Brooke Bentley, both retroactive to Jan. 8, 2018.

Purvis Lower Elementary

• Recommended Alyson Knight Wilder as second-grade Teacher replacing Lindsey Duck retroactive to Jan. 8, 2018.

Purvis Upper Elementary

• Resign - Azizi Shelby as Cafeteria Employee effective Jan. 8, 2018.

Sumrall Elementary School

• Resign - Sarah Broome as Teacher effective Dec. 19, 2017.

• Approved permission to add a Title I Pre-K classroom beginning in the 2018-19 school year.

Sumrall High School

• Resign - Ryan Leonard as Bus Driver effective Dec. 22, 2017 and Anna Leonard as Tennis Coach effective for the 2017-18 school year.

• Recommended Andy Davis as Bus Driver at Sumrall replacing Ryan Leonard effective Jan. 17, 2018.

• Approve $1,023.96 cash donation from Sumrall Band Club. To be used for travel expenses.

Sumrall Middle School

• Resign - Ryan Leonard as Sped Teacher/Coach effective Dec. 22, 2017.