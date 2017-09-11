Lamar County schools claim top awards in national FFA competition

Lamar County high school students in the Purvis and Sumrall FFA chapters traveled to Indianapolis, Ind. last week for the 90th National FFA Convention. Sumrall had eight students who competed, while four Purvis students won awards.

At Purvis, students competed in the National Environmental and Natural Resources Competition. The team won at the State Contest in May and represented the state of Mississippi at the National Level.

The National FFA Environmental and Natural Resource Career Development Event is a competitive event that allows students to apply classroom knowledge to real- life situations.

This event focuses on testing students’ problem solving and decision making skills in environmental and natural resources.

These areas concentrate on soil profiles, water and air quality, waste management, environmental analysis, and use of global positioning units.

Under the direction of Agriscience teacher and FFA Advisor Adam Courtney, the team placed in the Silver Category with John Perry earning a Gold Medal and placing fourth in the country.

He also received an $800 cash award. Tyler Shultz and Thomas Hall earned Silver Medals, and Zach Stromeyer earned a Bronze Medal.

The Sumrall FFA Ag Sales team and Farm Business Management team competed at the National FFA Convention and Career Development Events. The Ag Sales team of Jon Benet' Kepper, Casey Phillips, Zoie Jernigan and Caylee Roney used sales skills to make a team sales call, individual sales calls and complete a written exam on sales techniques in their two-day event.

Kepper, Phillips and Jernigan received Bronze awards and Roney received a Silver award.

The Farm Business Management team of Kaleigh Jordan, Hannah Hutson, Grace Hutson and Jonathan Windham used business finance, business analysis, budgeting and investment skills to take a farms resource information and answer questions regarding the farm’s financial status. Jordan, Hutson and Hutson received Bronze Awards. Windham received a Silver Award.