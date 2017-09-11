Sumrall names new police chief

Newly-elected Mayor Heath Sumrall said the Town of Sumrall is getting back on its feet after hiring a police chief and getting all of the city’s department heads on board.

Sumrall has been without a police chief since the resignation of Chris Dungan after seven years on the job. Long-time Sumrall police officer Tony Kepper, who served as assistant police chief, was sworn in last week to take the top post.

An earlier candidate decided to pursue a more lucrative job opportunity, when Sandra Williams had already been hired in Clarksdale.

In another addition to the police department, former Lumberton Police Chief Elsie Cowart has been hired as assistant police chief. Cowart’s contract was not renewed in Lumberton after city officials decided she was not investigating a drive-by shooting thoroughly enough.

Mayor Sumrall said he is pleased with the recent hirings.

“And I feel like we are moving in the right direction. We hope that we can see a new industry locate in town to keep the town growing,” he said.