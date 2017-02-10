Local still searching for owner of PHS‘46 class ring

By NIKKI SMITH,
  • Log in to post comments
  • 219 reads
Mon, 10/02/2017 - 11:58am

At the end of one’s high school career, he or she will receive a diploma as proof of the academic effort and hard work needed to graduate.

Many high school students purchase other tokens to commemorate their time spent at their respective schools and extracurricular activities that added to the experience.

One of the most popular items students sport for this purpose is a class ring, displaying their school’s name and graduating year.

Recently, Jones County Junior College Athletic Director Katie Herrington found a class ring on campus at JCJC.

Petal resident and JCJC nursing director Erin Knight believes the ring could belong to a 1946 graduate of Petal High School.

Knight said the ring is gold and features a crest on the top. The initials are engraved on the inside of the band.

“If it were my dad, I would want to have it,” Knight said.“It’s sentimental, so my family would want to have it back.”

She said the ring is in great shape.

Knight has been asking around in the community for anyone who may have a yearbook from 1946 to help identify the ring’s owner or if anyone recognizes the initials or ring to help identify them.

She has spoken to someone who gave her a list of names from the 1946 graduating class, but none of the names matched the engraved initials.

This has led Knight to believe that the ring could be from another nearby school district.

“We were hoping maybe we could find out who the family is,” she said.

Anyone missing a class ring from 1946 or suspects that the ring may be theirs or a family member’s may contact the Petal News or email me at nikki@hubcityspokes.com.

The Hattiesburg Post:

Residents voice concerns about Comcast during public hearing

Nine Hattiesburg residents outlined their complaints with their local cable provider, Comcast,... READ MORE

Bellevue adds May 2018 to calendar
Police officers have a place to turn when helping children
Two officers sworn in at HPD
Creating tortoise poplulation a slow process
Creating solutions, putting city first goals of candidates

Copyright 2017 • HubCitySPOKES: A Publishing Company
103 N. 40th Ave. • Hattiesburg, MS 39402 • (601) 268-2331

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.