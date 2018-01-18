Fundraising accounts set up to help ‘lighten’ Lewis Lights load

Lewis Lights, a Pine Belt holiday tradition for the past 28 years, was vandalized at the end of the year leaving owners questioning whether or not there would be a 29th year.

But, the Lewis family has decided not to let these Grinches spoil future holiday seasons for families who annually make their way to White Chapel Road outside Purvis.

Last week, after hearing from hundreds of Pine Belt-area residents concerned about their plight, the Lewis family decided to push forward, with the help of the community. Friends of the family and fans of the holiday display, which features more than 200,000 lights and wooden cutouts, offered to set up fund-raising accounts to help ease the burden of making the required repairs to get the display up and running for the 2018 holidday season.

The Lewis family has set up several accounts so their dedicated fans and community members, can financially support the repairs needed for the display to shine brightly for many holiday seasons to come.

Donations are being accepted at the account Barbara Lewis, Lewis Lights Rebuilding Fund, at any BancorpSouth location.

Those wishing to contribute can also make donations at any Hancock/Whitney bank in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Texas or Florida. The account is under the name Deborah Lewis, Christmas Light Fund.

Lewis said to make sure to inform the teller this is is a Mississippi account if you are out of state.

You can still help out online through the Facebook Fundraiser for Deborah Lewis, Lewis Lights Rebuild Fund or youcaring.com

“Without the public’s help, we will not be able to continue the lights,” said the Lewis family. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support.”