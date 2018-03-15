Hub City opens police substation to the public

Until recently, Hattiesburg residents had just one option when it came to a location to file and receive police reports – the main Hattiesburg Police Department facility on Klondyke Street.

But the re-opening of a police and fire substation on Lamar Boulevard will make those actions more convenient for residents – and officers – on the west side of town.

The occasion was marked March 8 with a ribbon cutting at the Lamar Boulevard Substation – otherwise known as Hattiesburg Fire Department Station No. 8 – which was attended by Mayor Toby Barker, Police Chief Anthony Parker and other city and county officials. While the facility, located at 104 Lamar Blvd., has been in use by fire and police department personnel, it was recently renovated to meet the needs of the general public.

Residents can now visit the substation to file misdemeanor reports, as well as retrieve incident and accident reports. The new location also allows officers to log tickets and incidents, process juvenile affidavits and respond to requests for records from the public or other officials.

“I think it’ll save time for the citizens of Hattiesburg, to keep them from having to travel from the west side of Hattiesburg all the way to the east side, just to pick up an accident report or file an incident report,” Parker said. “We realize that Hattiesburg is expanding tremendously, and we’re all about extending our service to the people – that’s with our community relations and with everything we do.”

Renovations to the building included a fresh coat of paint and spruced-up flower beds, which was handled in-house by the city’s Public Works Department. The substation is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and is staffed by a full-time clerk and two police officers, including one transfer from the Klondyke Street station.

“Our mission is to save lives and protect property,” Interim Fire Chief Stephen Mooney said. “As a department, we want to work with the Hattiesburg Police Department and all the other departments in the city of Hattiesburg for the best interest of the citizens and visitors to our region.”

Barker said the new substation will help city officials meet two of their goals for this year – ensuring that each Hattiesburg neighborhood has access to the same quality of services, and making the city a more credible, citizen-centered organization.

“We think this is going to be a very accessible place for citizens to have their needs, report those needs to us, and we can respond accordingly,” he said.