3-D School expands to coast

“The need for dyslexia therapy is great,” said executive director of the 3-D School Cena Holifield.

For this reason, Dynamic Dyslexia Design: The 3-D School and Evaluation Center, the only separate school for dyslexia in the state, will be expanding out of the City of Petal in order to meet the need Holifield sees on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“Dyslexia is the most common learning disability and also the least treated,” Holifield said. “I’m not surprised at the demand for something else like this. It’s sad that so little services are available.”

Holifield said a large part of the students who attend the 3-D School are not from the Petal area, but their parents make the drive every morning to bring them to school.

“They come from the coast, Wiggins, Poplarville,” she said. “The need in South Mississippi is great.”

Holifield, who is also the director for William Carey University’s dyslexia therapy program, said the new addition to the Gulf Coast began with the expansion of William Carey’s dyslexia therapy program to the Tradition campus.

This allowed for the new 3-D School to be the model school for the Gulf Coast. The school will open in Ocean Springs in August. Four dyslexia therapists have been hired to teach and hold small groups. A principal has also been selected for the school.

The school will consist of three classes of 12 students. The school accepts students entering second through fourth grades at the Gulf Coast Campus.

The students must remain in the school for three years in order to complete the comprehensive dyslexia therapy curriculum. The daily schedule includes dyslexia therapy, language arts, math, social studies and science.

The students will also enjoy art and music activities, as well as occasional field trips. All instruction is delivered by licensed dyslexia therapists trained in the William Carey University Dyslexia Therapy Master’s Degree program.

The opening of the new school comes on the heels of the Petal 3-D School’s 10th anniversary.

“We’ve learned a lot to become stronger and more successful,” Holifield said. “We are excited to offer this on the Coast.”

Holifield said the ultimate goal will be to build a school on the Tradition campus in the future when the money is raised. However, right now the school will be housed in the former Tacomy Elementary School building, which is owned by the city of Ocean Springs.

“This will make it financially feasible,” Holifield said.

She said the city has been very supportive of their efforts to open.

“They have put down the welcome mat for us,” she said.

The school will open in August and follow the same schedule as Ocean Springs School District.

On the 3-D School website, two main policies are stressed to parents interested in enrolling their child or children. The first of which is that all students must be evaluated for ADHD/ADD before entering the school.

Students that receive a negative diagnosis, but demonstrate ADD/ADHD behaviors by the 3-D School staff, will be referred for reevaluation by a physician who specializes in the treatment of ADD/ADHD.

Also, students demonstrating emotional or social behavior issues will not be accepted into the school. The 3-D School will provide a positive learning environment for students and will not tolerate behaviors that disrupt instruction for students.

The school is limited to accepting 36 students, so those interested in enrolling should begin the application process immediately. Approximately half of the slots are still available.

The 3-D School was established in 2008 in Petal. The school is accredited through the Mississippi Department of Education as a nonpublic special purpose school.

Dyslexia is a specific learning disability that is neurological in origin. It is characterized by difficulties with accurate and/or fluent word recognition and by poor spelling and decoding abilities.

These difficulties typically result from a deficit in the phonological component of language that is often unexpected in relation to other cognitive abilities and the provision of effective classroom instruction.

Secondary consequences may include problems in reading comprehension and reduced reading experience that can impede growth of vocabulary and background knowledge.

Over the past 10 years, many 3-D School students have benefitted greatly from instruction and have been successful when re-entering a regular school.

For more information, contact Holifield at 601-450-3333 or visit www.the3dschool.org.