Barker has risen through the ranks in state legislature

For nine years, Toby Barker has served as state representative for House District 102 and during his time in the state Legislature, he has championed the cause to improve education, public health and more in Mississippi.

District 102 encompasses Central Hattiesburg, including both Forrest and Lamar counties.

Barker, the first Millennial elected to the Mississippi Legislature, serves as chairman of the House Performance Based Budgeting Committee.

Throughout his time as a state representative, he has also served on the Appropriations, for which he serves as secretary, Apportionment and Elections, Education, Medicaid, Public Health and Human Services, for which he serves as vice chairman, Public Property and Universities and Colleges and Technology committees. He is also the subcommittee chairman for three other committees.

Barker replaced retiring District 102 Rep. Lee Jarrell Davis when he was elected in 2007. He took office at the age of 25 and was the youngest legislator to be elected in Mississippi.

He is also one of the few legislators who authored a successful revenue bill in their first term.

In his second year in office, he was appointed vice chairman of Universities and Colleges. In his third year he began to get his hands in complex public health legislation in committee and on the floor.

Through the years, Barker has received numerous accolades for his work in the legislature. He was presented the Legislative Friend of Tourism Award, the Mississippi Association of Marriage and Family Therapists Legislative Appreciation Award and was named Legislator of the Year by the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Association.

In 2012, Barker began to shift his work to tackle education issues. He worked to pass the first school district consolidation bills that the state had seen in years, along with Senate Education Chairman Gray Tollison. The legislation was created to merge districts in two counties in an effort to reduce the state's total number of administrative districts by five.

Following his initial work with consolidation, Barker has led efforts to consolidate three more districts, including Lumberton, in his own backyard.

Barker also was the driving force in the House behind Mississippi's first special needs voucher as the Legislature passed comprehensive legislation on dyslexia. He negotiated and oversaw these bills, including HB 1031, which was authored by Rep. Larry Byrd and requires screening for dyslexia in every district.

The bill also gives parents the “freedom to transfer to other districts or nonpublic special purpose schools that provide dyslexia therapy.”

In 2013, his focus on education continued when he handled, negotiated and authored a House companion bill to SB 2795, along with Sen. Brice Wiggins (R-Pascagoula). The bill, the Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013, was Mississippi’s first direct investment in early childhood education.

His work in the Public Health and Human Services Committee in 2010 includes working on the bill that authorizes the creation of Crisis Intervention Teams in communities across the state, which train law enforcement when they encounter suspects with potential mental illness.

He also handled the bill establishing the Mississippi Health Information Exchange. The goal of the bill is to create a “seamless portal for the transfer of patient data between the patient's physicians, hospital and other providers.”

His bill to aid in examining the SNAP program, which would allow the Department of Human Services to track people receiving these benefits and make recommendations on purchasing restrictions for the future, was passed and signed by the governor.

Barker also handled the Mental Health Reform Act, which is said to “eliminate disparities among community mental health regions by holding centers accountable for base services.”

He authored a bill in 2009, which cut sales tax on prepaid meal plans at college campuses throughout the state to enable students to make their limited meal plans go farther into the semester.

Along with Hattiesburg City Councilman Dave Ware, Barker created a local and private bill that added a cost of living increase for Hattiesburg’s police and fire retirees.

Since 2009 in Rep. Barker’s first legislative session as a Hattiesburg Republican, he has written or has been the principal author of several bills that have become laws.

In his eight years in the Capitol, Barker has written 28 bills that have been signed by the state’s governor. This total does not include the numerous resolutions that he has presented to commend or congratulate local constituents on their performances or achievements.

Some of Barker’s bills that have passed into law include:

2009

H.B. 1778 – Increased the maximum amount of the additional annual payments made to retired members and beneficiaries of the Hattiesburg Police and Fire Disability and Relief Fund.

2011

H.B. 1170 – Provided for the creation of an advisory committee to study areas of this state that are underserved in the retail of availability of healthy foods.

2012

H.B. 71 – Created an interagency Farm to School Council to facilitate the procurement and use of locally grown and locally raised agricultural products in school meals.

2013

H.B. 116 – Provide an exemption from the Mississippi Public Records Act for certain records created or collected in the course of academic research.

2015

H.B. 646 – Created the Task Force on the Future of Gifted Education in Mississippi, for the purpose of studying the infrastructure of Mississippi's gifted education opportunities.

H.B. 647 – Repealed sections of the Mississippi Code that require junior college instructors, professors and other teachers to fill out an affidavit of membership in associations and organizations; and for related purposes.

2016

H.B. 928 – Provided for the collection of data related to the arrest of students on school property; and for related purposes.

H.B. 1375 – Provided that when a patient who is an alcoholic or drug addict is discharged from a public or private treatment facility, the Department of Mental Health shall make a reasonable effort to arrange for assistance in obtaining supportive services and residential facilities for the patient.