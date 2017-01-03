Best of Pine Belt voting begins

It's that time again! Voting is now underway for the 2017 "Best of the Pine Belt" competition.

After receiving more than 63,000 nominations during the month-long nomination period, finalists have been chosen in each category. Official voting begins March 1 and continues through April 30. Only one vote per IP address PER DAY will be counted, so business and individuals that want to win will have to work hard to encourage their fans to vote for them. To assist in that effort, free downloadable posters are available at www.festivalsouth.org to solicit votes in this nomination process. Visit the page and click on the Best of the Pine Belt to download logos, signs and more.

The 3rd Annual Best of The Pine Belt Award Show will be held at 7:30 Saturday, June 3 at the Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg and will feature a red carpet gala featuring live entertainment and other surprises. Tickets for the event are now on sale, by clicking here.