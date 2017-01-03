Best of Pine Belt voting begins

Wed, 03/01/2017 - 5:26pm by Staff Reports

It's that time again! Voting is now underway for the 2017 "Best of the Pine Belt" competition. 

After receiving more than 63,000 nominations during the month-long nomination period, finalists have been chosen in each category. Official voting begins March 1 and continues through April 30. Only one vote per IP address PER DAY will be counted, so business and individuals that want to win will have to work hard to encourage their fans to vote for them. To assist in that effort, free downloadable posters are available at www.festivalsouth.org to solicit votes in this nomination process. Visit the page and click on the Best of the Pine Belt to download logos, signs and more.

The 3rd Annual Best of The Pine Belt Award Show will be held at 7:30 Saturday, June 3 at the Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg and will feature a red carpet gala featuring live entertainment and other surprises. Tickets for the event are now on sale, by clicking here.

• FEATURED CATEGORIES

• FINE ARTS

• MUSIC

• DINING

• SPECIFIC FOOD & DRINK

• PERSONALITIES

• OUTDOOR/RECREATION

• BUSINESS

• SHOPPING

The Hattiesburg Post

What a difference a donation makes

Right now, United Way of Southeast Mississippi is selling raffle tickets for its United Way $... READ MORE

Bio Soil labs affected by storm
Best of Pine Belt voting begins
BOPB finalists to be revealed Feb. 27
$250,000 grant to be handled by supervisors

The Lamar Times

Repairs put on hold due to pipeline

Dale Lucus said he thinks about recent pipeline explosions that have been deadly when he thinks... READ MORE

30 qualify as election deadline looms
Author pens sequel to debut novel
L'ton consolidation meetings on hold
License plate sales aid OG PTO