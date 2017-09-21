Campaigning continues for House District 102 candidatesBy BUSTER WOLFE,
- Read more about Campaigning continues for House District 102 candidates
- Log in to post comments
- 370 reads
Thu, 09/21/2017 - 11:43am
Missy Warren McGee and Kathryn Rehner will be campaigning for the next week after the two Hattiesburg collected enough votes for an Oct. 3 runoff to fill the state House District 102 seat
The two women were among four candidates who competed Sept. 12 in a special election. The runoff could have a bearing on the