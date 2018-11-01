CFFC to offer trauma sensitive care training

As a part of the whole child initiative, the Coleman Center for Families and Children will host trauma sensitive care training sessions.

These sessions are designed to teach others to create safe and inviting environments for vulnerable children, understand the unique needs of children from hard places, support foster and adoptive families in your community and empower at-risk families to succeed.

The center is offering two training session options. The first will be on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Petal First Baptist Church. The second will be Saturday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at FBC Petal.

CFFC director DeDe Smith announced the training sessions to the Petal School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

Smith said there are many students within the school district who have had adverse childhood experiences. She said this training will help those in the community to aid in addressing these issues.

Petal School District and the Petal community focus on early childhood development, so Smith said meeting these needs is crucial.

The Whole Child Initiative is an effort to transition from a focus on narrowly defined academic achievement to one that promotes the long-term development and success of all children.