City council serves health, safety notices

The Hattiesburg City Council served notice this week that 17 properties in the city are “a menace to the health and safety of the community.”

Mark Jordan, Hattiesburg’s Code Enforcement Division Manager, listed the properties in a memorandum to councilmen at Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall. Jordan said that the violations included overgrown lots, unsafe structures, abandoned vehicles, hazardous trees and structures that needed demolition.

The properties include 603 Katie Ave., 611 Katie Ave., 612 Katie Ave., 809 Arnold St., 816 Dabbs St., 1001 Dabbs St., 110 Harrell St., 111 Harrell St., 904 Tuscan Ave., 508 Breland St., 116 Oak St., 733 Longstreet Drive, 720 E. Seventh St., 1408 E. Laurel Ave., 1503 Gravel St., 108 Golf Course Road and 1236 Beverly Hills Road.

In other business Tuesday, the City Council:

• Approved Minutes for the May 1, 2, 10, 15 and 16 City Council meetings.

• Adopted a Resolution removing Patrina Harper as petty cash fund custodian for the Hattiesburg Police Department and appointing Destiny McGinty as petty cash custodian effective May 30; authorize issuance of manual check.

• Designated the Camp Shelby Centennial Salute Thursday, July 15, as an opportunity for publicity that will advance the interests of the City of Hattiesburg and authorized expenditure of $5,000 for Platinum Centennial sponsorship.

• Acknowledged receipt of deed and accepted donation from Lake Forgetful Properties, LLC, of a parcel of land in Lamar County; Authorized Mayor to execute agreement with Lake Forgetful Properties, LLC, for the Lake Forgetful Road Project Expansion.

• Authorized Mayor to execute duplicate original agreement between City of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department and Global Security Co., to provide security services at various Parks and Recreation programs and events.

• Approved and authorized Mayor to execute agreement with Wendelta Property Holdings, LLC in the amount of $80,000 and Acknowledged receipt of deed from Wendelta Property Holdings, LLC, of a parcel of land in Lamar County as described in Deed for the Lake Forgetful Road Project Expansion.

• Approved and authorized Mayor to execute in triplicate a Contractor and Owner Agreement and a Housing Repair Grant Award to Wanda Watts of 507 Miller St. in an amount not to exceed $10,000 according to the Housing Rehabilitation and Housing Programs Manual Section VIII.

• Approved Supplemental Agreement No. 1 with C.B. Developers, Inc. for the COMSWIP Water Improvements Phase IV – Miscellaneous Connections increasing the contract amount $4,883; Authorized Mayor to execute in quadruplicate.

• Approved Supplemental Agreement No. 1 with Thompson Brothers Drilling, Inc. (contractor), and SureTec Insurance Company (surety) for the Wesley WTP Well contract, increasing the contract amount $12,950; Authorized Mayor to execute in quadruplicate.

• Approved Amendment to the Emergency Repair agreement with Habitat for Humanity to extend the term of the agreement to Aug. 31 allowing for the completion of tasks underway and the expenditure of funds remaining under the agreement, and Authorized the Mayor to execute agreement in triplicate for same.

• Adopted a resolution authorizing the application, acceptance and execution of a certain loan agreement with the Economic Development Administration committing $875,500 or 50 percent in matching dollars to the final cost of an economic development project in the City of Hattiesburg.

• Approved Monday, July 3, as an additional Independence Day holiday, as proclaimed by the Governor of the State of Mississippi.

• Acknowledged receipt and accepted term bids for Water Department opened on Feb. 9 for Item No. 11 Chlorine Gas and Item No. 12 Sodium Fluorasilicate and Sodium Fluoride per the recommendation.

• Approved specifications and authorize advertisement for bids for the Gordon's Creek repair project between Hardy Street & Camp Street.

• Approved the sale of grave spaces.

• Approved and authorized issuance of manual check for CDBG Program Claims.

• Approved and authorized issuance of manual check for HOME Program Claim for Hollimon Construction – 106 Ruby Ave.

• Approved and authorized issuance of manual check for HOME Program Claim for Hollimon Construction – 401 Milton Barnes Ave.

• Approved claims docket for the period ending May 31.

The next meeting of the Hattiesburg City Council will be at 4 p.m. July 19 to set the agenda for the July 20 meeting at 5 p.m.