Council seeks money spent on Mount Carmel Demo

After making the last payment to the contractor who supervised demolition work on Mount Carmel Baptist Church in downtown Hattiesburg, the City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to take legal action to recoup expenses on the project.

The City Council voted 4-1 to pay M&M Services of Madison $36,294.05 for the final payment on demolition of the church’s Building B. Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado, who also voted against the motion to take legal action, voted against the final payment.

The resolution on adjudication of the demolition cost calls for restitution of $295,677.32, the amount that M&M Services spent on the project. State law says municipalities can adjudicate the actual cost for cleaning properties that are a menace to the public health and safety of the community, and the owner has failed to clean the property.

The City Council ordered demolition of the Mount Carmel Baptist Church’s Building “B” on Aug. 31, 2017. The adjudication targets State Bank of Texas, Liberty Bank and Trust Co. and Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Hattiesburg.

In other action Tuesday, the City Council:

• Voted 4-0 with one abstention to approve the minutes of the Jan. 2 and 16 meetings of the City Council. Delgado abstained.

• Unanimously Adopted Resolutions condemning the following properties as unclean and a menace to the health and safety of the community: 1312 Deason Ave., 1307 Rebecca Ave., 218 Oak St., 809½ Fairley St., 708 River St., 6 Bonnie St., 1213 Edward St., 1310 Putnam Ave., 2917 Laramie Circle, 910 S. Tipton St., 219 S. 23rd Ave., 211 and 211½ S. 24th Ave., 304, 306 and 308 Mable St. and 1108 E. Hardy St.

• Unanimously adopted a Resolution renewing and extending the Interlocal Cooperation Agreement between the City of Hattiesburg and Forrest County for the cooperative construction, maintenance, improvement and operation of public park facilities.

• Unanimously Adopted a Resolution authorizing Requisition No. 15 from the Project Fund Construction Account in connection with a certain loan agreement dated Aug. 18, 2016, by and between the Mississippi Development Bank and the City of Hattiesburg.

• Unanimously Authorized Mayor to execute professional services agreement with Shows, Dearman & Waits, Inc. for the Sanitary Sewer Waste Collection System Evaluation Report and Rehabilitation Plan for Priority Area 1 & 2.

• Unanimously Authorized Mayor to execute professional services agreement with Shows, Dearman & Waits, Inc. for engineering services related to the Infrastructure Improvements Along Katie Avenue and Arledge Streety project.

• Unanimously Authorized Mayor to execute Memorandum of Agreement for the Educational and Community Outreach Program between the City of Hattiesburg and the University of Southern Mississippi, for the period beginning March 1, 2018 and ending February 28, 2019 to allow municipalities to expend money for support of the arts.

• Unanimously Authorized Mayor to execute duplicate original agreement between City of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation and Hattiesburg Exchange Club/Dixie Youth Inc. to operate and promote Dixie Youth Baseball for Hattiesburg residents from Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018.

• Unanimously Authorized Mayor to execute duplicate original agreement between City of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department and Noon Day Optimist Club to operate and promote Dixie Boys Baseball for Hattiesburg residents from Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018.

• Unanimously d Mayor to execute duplicate original agreement between City of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department and Hattiesburg Youth Soccer Association to operate and promote soccer programs for Hattiesburg residents from Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018.

• Unanimously Authorized Mayor to execute duplicate original agreement between City of Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department and Hattiesburg Little League to operate and promote Little League baseball for Hattiesburg residents from Oct. 1, 2017 through Sept. 30, 2018.

• Unanimously Authorized Mayor to execute lighting request with Mississippi Power Company to upgrade certain lights on 34th Avenue for a net increase of $293.50 to the monthly bill.

• Unanimously Authorize Mayor to execute lighting request with Mississippi Power Company to upgrade street lights in the Cascades Subdivision for a net increase to the monthly bill of $19.47.

• Unanimously Authorize Mayor to execute lighting request with Mississippi Power Company to upgrade street light near Sacred Heart and Apartments on Second Avenue for a net increase to the monthly bill of $7.37.

• Unanimously Authorized Mayor to execute lighting agreement with Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association for installation of security light on existing pole near the intersection of Poplar Loop Road and Jervis Mims Road for an approximate increase of $8.75 to the monthly bill.

• Unanimously tabled a vote on a Lighting Lease Agreement with Mississippi Power for 34 LED fixtures at various Intersections around the city for a monthly\ lease amount of $714.

• Unanimously Approved and Authorized Mayor to execute multiple originals of Supplemental Agreement No. 2 with Casablanca Construction, Inc. for additional construction services to repair damages caused by the Jan. 21, 2017 tornado to the Warehouse at Water Plant No. 2 for an increase in the contract of $57,847; Authorized issuance of manual check in payment.

• Unanimously Approved and authorized Mayor to execute in triplicate a Contractor and Owner Agreement and a Housing Rehabilitation Grant Award to Bettye Hill of 413 South 13th Avenue in an amount not to exceed $50,000 according to the Housing Rehabilitation and Housing Programs Manual Section VII.

• Unanimously Approved payment of Pay Application No. 3 to Floore Industrial Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $14,167.53 for the Gordon Creek Depot District (Buschman Street to River Avenue) project; Approved final acceptance of said project; Approved publication of Notice of Final Settlement of contract with Floore Industrial Contractors, Inc. for said project.

• Unanimously Approved manpower adjustments for the Departments of Administration and Urban Development, including the reclassification of one Community Development Specialist position to Planner, in accordance with Ordinance 3154.

• Unanimously Approve a Subrecipient Agreement with Habitat for Humanity for Basic Rehabilitation/Emergency Repairs Project for eligible City residents and Authorize the Mayor to execute the Agreement in triplicate.

• Unanimously Adopted an order to approve the sale of personal service weapons to Officer Benjamin Deen's widow, Robin Deen, and Officer Liquori Tate's mother, Youlander Ross.

• Unanimously tabled a vote on the revised City of Hattiesburg Employee Handbook to better draw distinctions on different reasons for resignations.

• Unanimously ratified and confirmed the Mayor's appointment of Melvin Williams to the Civil Service Commission for a six-year term beginning 7-1-2017 and ending 6-30-2023.

• Unanimously ratified and confirmed the Mayor's appointment of Roman Galey to the Civil Service Commission for a term beginning Sept. 1, 2014 and ending Aug. 31, 2020.

Unanimously ratified and confirmed the Mayor's appointment of Deborah Wallace to the Civil Service Commission, for a six-year term beginning Unanimously ratified and confirmed the Mayor's appointment of Chad Dews to the Forrest County Industrial Park Commission for a five-year term beginning 7-1-17 and ending 6-30-22.

• Unanimously Authorized continued suspension of all City of Hattiesburg permitting fees from Jan. 1, 2018 through April 30, 2018 for anyone affected by the 1/21/2017 tornado.

• Voted unanimously to ratify and confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Kenneth Waites (Ward 1) to the Planning Commission for a term (Completing Peggy Horton's term March 19, 2013 through May 12, 2018) beginning Feb. 6, 2018 and ending May 12, 2018.

• Voted 4-1 to ratify and confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Kenneth Waites (Ward 1) to the Board of Adjustments for a term beginning Feb. 6, 2018 and ending Feb. 5, 2021. Delgado voted against the appointment.

• Voted unanimously to ratify and confirm Ratify and confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Isaiah Easterling (Ward 5) to the Planning Commission for a term (completing Eric Martin's term of May 13, 2016 through May 12, 2021) beginning Feb. 6, 2018 and ending May 12, 2021.

• Voted 4-1 to ratify and confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Isaiah Easterling (Ward 5) to the Board of Adjustments for a term beginning Feb. 6, 2018 and ending Feb. 5, 2019. Delgado voted against the appointment.

• Voted unanimously to ratify and confirm the Mayor’s appointment of James Hughes (Ward 5) to the Planning Commission for a term (completing Joe White's term of May 12, 2014 through May 12, 2019) beginning Feb. 6, 2018 and ending May 12, 2019.

• Voted 4-1 to ratify and confirm the Mayor’s appointment of James Hughes (Ward 5) to the Board of Adjustments for a term beginning Feb.y 6, 2018 and ending Feb. 5, 2020. Delgado voted against the appointment.

• Unanimously Authorized Mayor to enter into a Rental Agreement between the City of Hattiesburg and Toshiba Business Solutions for a Lexmark XC8160 copier that will be located in the Hattiesburg Police Department Community Relations Division for a period of 48 months, at a cost of $216.86 per month.

• Unanimously Acknowledged receipt of Insurance Service Office Form CC-213 and progress report for the City of Hattiesburg's annual re-certification for the FEMA Community Rating System Program, 2017; authorized Mayor to execute same.

• Unanimously Acknowledged receipt of temporary construction easements and warranty deeds for four rights-of-way from Charles O. Middlebrooks, Jr., Jerald Edwin Levins and Keith Alan Stockett as Trustees of 38thAvenue Baptist Church, for the 38th Avenue Sidewalk Project; Authorize City Clerk to record said easements and deeds with Forrest County.

• Unanimously Acknowledged receipt of the monthly budget report for the month ending Dec. 31, 2017, on permanent file in the City Clerk's Office.

• Unanimously Acknowledged bids received Jan. 25, 2018 for the Sullivan Park Pavilion Project and accept the bid from Greater Southeast Construction, LLC in the amount of $214,535.00 for the Base Bid and Add Alternates Nos. 1, 2 and 3 as the lowest and best bid.

• Unanimously Acknowledged bids received Jan. 25 for the Tatum Park Soccer Fields No. 15 and No. 17 Lighting Project and accepted bid of $164,800 from Buckhaults Electric Service, LLC as lowest and best bid; Authorized Mayor to execute contracts upon preparation.

• Unanimously Approve publication of Notice re-scheduling a Public Hearing in Ward 5 for the 2018-22 Five-Year Consolidated Plan for the CDBG and HOME Programs and establishing and extending a Public Comment Period ending on March 26.

• Unanimously Approved and authorized publication of Notice to Bidders for computers and cradlepoints for 10 new police vehicles for the Hattiesburg Police Department.

• Unanimously Approved specifications for Janitorial services for various City of Hattiesburg buildings; Authorized advertisement for bids for same.

• Unanimously Approved the sale of grave spaces. Unanimously Approved the City's Purchase of two grave spaces at Highland Cemetery in the amount of $350 from David B. Richards; authorizedmanual check for the same.

• Unanimously Approved and authorize issuance of manual check for CDBG Program Claim.

• Unanimously Approved claims docket for the period ending Jan. 31, 2018.