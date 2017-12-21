County garbage fee to increase by $1 per month

By Beth Bunch

beth@hubcitySPOKES.com

During Monday’s meeting of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, the board voted to extend its contract with its current carrier, Waste Pro USA, for one year for the county’s residential garbage collection, disposal and billing outside of municipalities.

Only one bid was received during the recent call for bids, which were opened Dec. 14. Waste Management quoted a price of $18 per resident. The current contract is for $11 a customer.

Board President David Hogan said he contacted Waste Pro asking why they did not submit a bid and were told the notice had slipped past them inadvertently.

However, the county’s current contract did have a one-year extension option with the company seeking a $1 per household increase to $12.79 per month.

Board members voted unanimously to accept the one-year option with the $1 increase, which was almost $7 cheaper than the new monthly bid by WasteManagement,

Hogan encouraged the WasteManagement representative, who was in attendance, to bid again at the end of the contract.

Several supervisors did have concerns about one particular truck WastePro is running, which doesn’t have a cover to catch debris from flying out the back and littering the county roads.

Chris Lockwood, division manager, said that particular truck did not have a screen to catch debris like the other trucks, but he was working to put something in place to remedy the problem.

In other business, the board, at the recommendation of District 3’s Burkett Ross, approved the appointment of Shelia Smallwood to fill the seat of retiring Judge Pat Causey. Smallwood, who previously served as Petal municipal judge, was sworn in by her father, Chancery Clerk Jimmy Havard, as her daughter held the Bible and her husband, John, looked on. Smallwood will hold the seat until a special election can be held on Nov. 8, 2018.

The board reappointed Kenny Blackwell to the Board of Commissioners of the North Forrest Fire Protection District for a five-year term ending Dec. 31, 2022.

Area Development Representative Daniel Jayroe, reported to the board that Eddie Dockery had agreed to a three-year term on the Southeast Mississippi Community Investment Corporation Board of Directors (SEMCIC), expiring Dec. 31, 2020. John Williams was the current appointee.

Jayroe said one other appointment was needed and submitted James Wilcox for the position. Wilcox serves as director of the Center for Economic and Entrepreneurship and Education at The University of Southern Mississippi.

Hogan explained that SEMCIC helps small businesses get their start. “The board helps with small business loans and getting young entrepreneurs involved in the business market,” he said.

The board also approved the request of Road Manager Mike Slade for the purchase of 12 John Deere tractors, two with long/side arms, at a cost of $937,758.22. The county is receiving a 28 percent discount, thus saving the taxpayers about $40,000. Slade said the price was lower than the state contract price and they were warranted for three years.

Hogan noted that it had been 10 years since the current Kubota tractors that are being used were purchased for bushhogging the county’s roads and were “worn out.”

• Approved payment in the amount of $3.150 to Aultman Law Firm Ltd. for rental of 21 parking spaces at 315 Hempkill Street (Jan.-Dec. 2018, at a cost of $12,50 per space per month), for the superintendent of education’s office;

• Approved payment of $900 to Aultman Law Firm Ltd for rental of six parking space at 315 Hemphill Street (Jan.-Dec. 2018, $12.50 per space per month) for the District Attorney’s office;

• Approved payment to Trustmark National Bank in the amount of $465,593,75 for the principal and interest billing on Bond Series 2009B, and approve a loan in the amount of $242,285 from General County Fund 001 to cover additional funds needed at this time for the bond billing;

• Approved the Amended Order adjusting salary for AOC staff attorney Rachelle Fortenberry Steinhauer with salary for said position being set at the rate of $73,800 per year plus benefits, effective Dec. 1, 2017, per order signed by Chancellor Johnny L. Williams. Forrest County will pay 35 percent, Lamar County 22 percent, Marion County 16 percent, Perry County five percent and Pearl River County 22 percent.