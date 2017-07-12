Ferraez charged with voting outside his legal district

Hattiesburg resident Cory Ferraez who ran for the House District 102 seat faces more than five years behind bars after being indicted on two counts of voter fraud, according to Attorney General Jim Hood.

Ferraez, 28, a Hattiesburg resident since 2014, was charged with voting outside of his legal district and swearing to a false application for an absentee ballot.

“Mr. Ferraez looks forward to vigorously defending himself on the alleged charges,” said Jace Ferraez, a Jackson attorney (and Cory’s brother), who is one of the attorneys representing Ferraez in this matter.

“The state Board of Elections has already looked into the matter and cleared Mr. Ferraez at the time of the election. Our goal is to anticipate a complete dismissal of the entire case.”

Ferraez turned himself in Monday following an August indictment by a Lowndes County grand jury. Ferraez was booked into the Lowndes County jail. He pleaded not guilty to both charges, and his arraignment was waived. A trial date was set for Feb. 26, 2018.

He faces up to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and a $5,000 fine for count one and up to six months in jail and a fine of $200 on count two. A charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case was investigated by Roger Wade with the attorney general’s Public Integrity Division and will be prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stan Alexander.

Ferraez ran in a field of four for the District 102 seat special election, which was held to fill the unexpired term of Toby Barker, who became Hattiesburg mayor July 1.

Ferraez finished in fourth place with 315 votes or 9.5 percent behind Casey Mercier, Kathryn Rehner and Missy McGee. A runoff pitted Rehner and McGee with McGee winning.