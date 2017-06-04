Firm to help with fire/police testing

Hiring a firm to help the City of Hattiesburg with a “best practices” system of promotional testing processes for the fire and police departments was narrowly approved during Tuesday’s City Council meeting after a halt in promotions until the company could begin work was added to the motion.

Industrial/Organizational Solutions, Inc. of Westchester, Ill., was hired at a cost of $41,900 to assist the city in overhauling and refining its Civil Service functions and promotional testing processes in the police and fire departments.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado made a motion to approve hiring the company, and Ward 1 Councilman Kim Bradley agreed.

“I think this is an important thing,” Bradley said. “We didn’t have a lot of discussion about it (Monday during the work session). I think that it is something the fire department would use; I have visited with the chiefs. When (IOS President and CEO Chad Legel) came to town, they saw a very good opportunity to help them and their promoting process and how they evaluate candidates they promote through the department. I think the chief was made comfortable with the fact that his command staff would still have final say in it as far as generating these lists for testing. Both sides agree that we need to do something.”

Bradley then said promotions should be halted in the fire and police departments until IOS could complete its work.

“Until we have this testing that’s done,” Bradley said, “I believe we need to freeze, hold off on any promotions until this company has the opportunity to come and meet with our Civil Service Board, our employees and everybody get on the same page. I think it is very, very important. I think we have some issues in the departments, especially in the fire department, and I think this would be very important.”

After Bradley amended Delgado’s motion to add the promotion halt, Delgado withdrew her motion. Bradley then made the motion with the promotion halt and Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Dryden seconded the motion. The motion passed 3-1-1, with Bradley, Dryden and Council President Carter Carroll of Ward 3 supporting the motion; Delgado voted against the motion and Ward 5 Councilman Henry Naylor abstaining.

In a letter to Bradley, Legel said his company would:

• Meet with representatives of the Civil Service Board, Fire Department (command staff and line personnel), and Police Department (command staff and line personnel) to discuss concerns and challenges related to current civil service practices and testing and promotional assessment practices.

• Present its finding to the Civil Service Board.

• Memorialize the decisions made by the Civil Service Board by drafting a revised version of the Rules and Regulations. Once drafted, this document will be submitted to the Board for review and ratification.

• Specify a Model Promotional Assessment Process.

• Present Updated Rules and Promotional Testing Process to Fire and Police Personnel.

•Develop and Deploy Promotional Testing.

In other action Tuesday, the City Council:

•Authorized the Mayor to execute a building lease agreement between the City of Hattiesburg and Lightsey Crowsen McDonald, LCC in the amount of $3,000 monthly for 12 months for temporary relocation of the Hub City Transit services at 1419 W. Pine St.

• Approved the Minutes for the March 6, 7, 10, 13, 20, 21 and 22, City Council meetings.

• Adopted an Ordinance to amend the provision allowing Council members to participate via teleconference and/or videoconference so as to permit such participation in all public meetings of the Council but not permit it in executive sessions.

• Removed a request by Roger McDowell to change the zoning classification for a portion of certain property located at 306 Hood Road from Light Industrial District to Single Family Residential District. The Planning Commission recommended to approve the change on March 1.

• Adopted a Resolution authorizing Requisition No. 66 from the Project Fund Construction Account in connection with a certain loan agreement, dated as Dec. 19, 2013, by and between the Mississippi Development Bank and the City of Hattiesburg.

• Adopted a Resolution authorizing Disbursement No. 14 from the Project Fund Escrow Account in connection with a certain Equipment Lease/Purchase Agreement, dated Feb. 4, 2016, by and between Banc of America Public Capital Corp. and the City of Hattiesburg.

• Adopted a Resolution committing financial support for the city’s pursuit of a $500,000 Development Infrastructure Program grant from the Mississippi Development Authority to assist with infrastructure upgrades and redevelopment efforts.

• Approved and authorized Mayor to execute, in triplicate, professional engineering services agreement with Shows, Dearman & Waits, Inc. for the 2017 Water System Improvements Project in the amount of $56,086.

• Approved and Authorized Annual Contract for promotional signage and advertisements between the City of Hattiesburg and William Carey University

• Approved and authorized Mayor to execute a professional services agreement between the City of Hattiesburg and Collins & Null Appraisals, Inc. for the HWY 49/FGH Right of Way Project in the amount of $27,600.

• Approved proposal from John B. Stewart, Real Estate Appraiser and Consultant, LLC to provide appraisal review services for the HWY 49/FGH Right of Way Project in the amount of $9,750.

• Authorized Mayor to execute Final Plat for Amen Corner of Timberton Subdivision and approve recording of the same with the Forrest County Chancery Clerk.

• Authorized Mayor to execute duplicate original agreement between the City of Hattiesburg and Living Independence for Everyone of South Mississippi, a non-profit corporation, to provide ADA coordination for the City of Hattiesburg.

• Authorized submission of Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant application.

• Acknowledged term bids opened on March 9 for purchase of commodities for Public Works Department operations and accept bids.

• Acknowledged bids received on March 16 for the Fourth Street Roadway Improvements Project-Phase II Project and accept bid from Bush Construction Company, Inc. of Laurel of $1,248,577.68 as the lowest and best bid, pending Mississippi Department of Transportation concurrence. The engineer’s estimated cost of the project was $1,344,4845.50. Other bidders included Precision Construction of Hattiesburg ($1,298,337), Walters Construction of Laurel ($1,292,724.01), A.E. Boyer of Hattiesburg ($1,448,173.24) and Warren Paving of Hattiesburg ($1,461,821.60).

• Acknowledged term bids received on March 9 for Uniform Rental Service for Hub City Transit Employees and accepted the bid of Cintas Corp. of Petal as lowest and best. For nine employees, Cintas bid weekly rental rates for pants at $2.09, shirts at $2.09 and jackets at 60 cents. Non-returned garment costs are $12 for pants, $10 for shirts and $18 for jackets. The only other bidder was G&K Services, which had rental fees of $2.50 for pants, $2.50 for shirts and 50 cents for jackets. Non-returned garment costs were $22 for pants, $15 for shirts and $25 for jackets.

• Approved the sale of Grave Spaces.

• Approved claims docket for the period ending March 31.