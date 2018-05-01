Forrest General Hospital recognizes four physicians

Forrest General Hospital proudly announced the winners of the 12th-annual Philip W. Rogers Awards during the hospital’s annual Employee Christmas Celebration! These annual awards are presented to healthcare workers who exemplify commitment to the field of medicine and excellence in patient care.

The award was presented to four individuals based on nominations received from their peers. Each winner represents one of Rogers’ most admirable characteristics – Humanitarian, Innovator, Leader and Mentor.

Ujwal Neravetla, MD, with Hattiesburg Clinic Hospital Care Services and Forrest General Hospital, was honored with the Philip Rogers Humanitarian Award. Neravetla is known for his kindness, compassion and concern for patients. In addition to caring for his patients in the hospital, he also makes frequent follow up calls after discharge to see that his patients continue to have what they need. It is evident on a daily basis how he cares for his patients.

The Innovator Award was presented to Bryan Batson, MD, Hattiesburg Clinic Hypertension Center. Batson is certified and specially trained in hypertension management. He is known as a caring and sincere physician who never fails to put his patients’ needs first and constantly seeks to use new technology and advanced treatment options to improve patients’ experiences. Above all else, he is firm in his resolve to provide the highest standard of health care.

The award for Leadership was given to Duncan Donald, MD, director of Forrest General Trauma and Surgical Services. Donald truly demonstrates the We C.A.R.E. philosophy in every aspect of his job. He is constantly researching to bring new ideas to implement throughout the facility. He brings this insight and passion to a number of committees. Dr. Donald will always have a question, comment, or spark conversation so that everyone in the room participates and contributes to the matter at hand. Most recently, Donald has been working with the State Department of Health as the Trauma Medical Director for the State of Mississippi.

The Philip Rogers Mentor Award went to Jeffrey Williams, MD, pediatrics. Williams is a senior partner at Hattiesburg Clinic’s Children’s Clinic. He has been involved in hiring multiple new providers for their practice, moving the practice to a new location, and adding after hours services for patients. Additionally, he helped implement changes to the clinic’s hospital care, which provided more continuity for patients. He serves on the Hattiesburg Clinic Board of Directors as well as the physician Epic Team. Williams is a leader in implementing electronic medical records to improve communication and patient care. He is currently working on a project involving physician and patient engagement that he predicts will give patients a better and more comfortable experience in the future.