Groundbreaking kicks off development

After nearly 10 years of planning for the redevelopment of Hattiesburg’s Midtown, the next step in revitalizing this area was taken with The District at Midtown groundbreaking last week.

The District serves to meet the city’s goal of creating a mixed-use community by providing a living, shopping and dining development right in the heart of Midtown.

“Modernizing our communities to make them more livable is a key component of local economic development,” said Gov. Phil Bryant. “I am confident the District at Midtown will do exactly that for Hattiesburg, and I am grateful to everyone involved for making the project a reality.”

This development will also be home to Hotel Indigo, the first of its kind in the state. According to the Area Development Partnership, no two Hotel Indigos are the same, which means those who stay in one of the hotel’s 100 rooms will see design elements that play on the Hub City, drawing inspiration from the timber industry, rail industry and The University of Southern Mississippi.

Construction is expected to last up to 14 months.

In addition to the hotel, The District will also feature retail and restaurants along Hardy Street. These new businesses will include Fuzzy’s Tacos, Newk’s Eatery, Pyro’s Pizza, Chicken Salad Chick, 5-Star Nutrition, AT&T and Hancock Bank locations and the Midtowner.

Created by Robert St. John, a local chef and restaurateur, The Midtowner is a brunch concept restaurant.

The new development, a $35 million investment by CR Properties, LLC, as a whole will allow for 200 new jobs.

“We are elated to be breaking ground on a project that brings in a unique boutique hotel and adds restaurants and retailers that will be well received in the marketplace,” said Rob Tatum of CR Properties.

Tatum said they are thrilled to make what he called a “strategic investment at the core of Hattiesburg.

“The District at Midtown is a game-changing project for greater Hattiesburg,” said Mayor Johnny Dupree. “This large-scale mixed-use development is a critical step in the redevelopment of the entire Midtown area.”

David Hogan, president of Forrest County Board of Supervisors, said that Forrest County is proud to partner with Tatum on the project.

“We greatly appreciate Rob’s decision to invest in his hometown when he has the ability to direct those resources elsewhere,” he said. “We look forward to the continued partnership with the City of Hattiesburg and the ADP as Midtown continues to progress.”

Officials from Southern Miss, Forrest General Hospital, the city and Forrest County have worked alongside CR Properties throughout the planning for the project to ensure the District is in line with the Midtown development plan.