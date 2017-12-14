Hattiesburg Crime Report

Monday, Dec. 4

• 11:31 a.m., 6140 U.S. Hwy. 98, Papitos Mexican Grill & Restaurant, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 11:32 a.m., 6140 U.S. Hwy. 98, Papitos Mexican Grill & Restaurant, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 7:07 p.m., 5912 Hwy. 49, Grand Larceny Auto; Larceny; Taking Possession Of Motor Vehicle More Than $1,000, Unlocked.

• 7:45 p.m., U.S. Hwy. 49 at Blue Gable, Arrest of Calvin Dean, Weapon, Possession By Convicted Felon.

• 11:46 p.m., 49 Peps Point Road, Arrests of Brandon Dossett and Justin Anderson, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug (Over 2 To 10 Grams), and Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram to Less than 2 Grams) and Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

• 3:53 a.m., 800 Block of Arnold Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 5:37 a.m., I-59 at 63 Mile Marker, Arrest of Charles Lewis II, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram to Less 2 Grams).

• 9:13 a.m., 5300 Block of Old Hwy. 11, Grand Larceny Auto; Larceny; Taking Possession Of Motor Vehicle More Than $1,000, Unsecure; Keys.

• 2:48 p.m., 1300 Block of James Street, Grand Larceny Auto; Larceny; Taking Possession Of Motor Vehicle More Than $1,000, Keys Inside.

• 3:42 p.m., 600 Block of Duke Avenue, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 5:55 p.m., 7200 Block of U.S. Hwy. 49, Arrest of Clifford Locket, Receiving Stolen Property--Value more than $1,000.

• 7:52 p.m., 20 Block of Cross Creek Parkway, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

Wednesday, Dec. 6

• 9:01 a.m., 1000 Block of West Pine Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 9:47 a.m., 100 Block of Barry Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence) and Malicious Mischief (Value Less Than $1,000).

• 1:18 a.m., 400 Block of Park Avenue, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 4:24 p.m., 600 Block of Broadway Drive, Embezzlement: Entrusted Public Property / Funds Converted For Own Use.

• 7:48 p.m., 100 Block of South 23rd Avenue, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

Friday, Dec. 8

• 9:47 a.m., 300 Block of South 25th Avenue, Grand Larceny Auto; Larceny; Taking Possession Of Motor Vehicle More Than $1,000, Unlocked; Keys Left Inside.

Saturday, Dec. 9

• 2:34 a.m., 6050 Block of U.S. Hwy. 49, Robbery, Armed.

• 12:49 p.m., 800 Block of Mobile Street, Larceny, Grand: Felonious Taking Of Personal Property Of Another (More Than $1,000).

• 2:45 p.m., 1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 5:22 p.m., 929 Richburg Road, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 7:57 p.m., 200 Block of North 21st Avenue, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

Sunday, Dec. 10

• 3:40 a.m., 3500 Hardy St., Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 9:40 a.m., 1700 Hardy St., Recovered Abandoned Property, Recovered Vehicle.

• 10:59 a.m., 2200 Block of Hardy Street, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 6:45 a.m., 39 King Road, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

