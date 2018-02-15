HHS band represents Hub City in NOLA

Hattiesburg may be 100 miles or so from New Orleans, but don’t think the Hub City wasn’t well represented in several of the Mardi Gras parades this carnival season.

The Hattiesburg High School Band, about 70 strong, marched in four parades this season, including Tucks, Orpheus and Thoth in New Orleans and with the Krewe of Titan in Slidell.

According to band director David Walker, the HHS band was invited to participate in nine parades, but was able to manage four.After a rough and rainy start on Feb. 3 for the Krewe of Tucks parade, the purple and gold group went prepared with ponchos for the Thoth parade Feb. 11. Walker said it rained prior to the parade and then, with ponchos donned, got quite warm, like 74 or 75 degrees.

“As soon as we finished marching the rain started again,” said Walker, who remembered the adage of his former band director, ‘It never rains on our band.’

Walker said a number of Krewe captains take recommendations from a variety of people about what bands to have perform in the next year’s festivities. Those Krewe captains then get in touch with band directors with an invitation to march.

Through a variety of fundraisers, band boosters raise the needed funds to transport the band to the individual events and then it’s right back home, according to Walker.

“We’re always willing to go and be a part of this and show what Hattiesburg has,” he said.