HHS student recognized at debate

Hattiesburg High School’s dominance in forensic competition continued last weekend when the third HHS student in the last seven years was named the 2017 Magnolia District (Mississippi) Student of the Year at the Magnolia District championships for speech and debate at Oak Grove High School.

Derek Collins, the Hattiesburg High School Student Body President, was also named a four-time qualifier as he qualified in Duo Interpretation and will represent Mississippi in Birmingham this June at the 2017 National Speech and Debate Association’s National Championships.

Collins is the third Hattiesburg student who has been named Mississippi Student of the Year, along with 2010 National Student of the Year Cory Williams, who graduated from Vanderbilt, and Jarrius Adams, the 2015 National Student of the Year.

Rich history

Scott Waldrop, who leads the HHS Forensic Department, was also recently recognized for his school’s success with his third Diamond Coach Award from the National Speech & Debate Association. Twenty-one speech and debate coaches earned this prestigious award because thousands of students have access to the life-changing benefits of speech and debate.

Waldrop said the speech and debate program has a rich history.

“It is a very old program,” he said. “It dates back before the integration of the schools. Evelyn Gandy, the first woman lieutenant governor, was captain of the debate team at Hattiesburg High. We host the national invitational and her name is on the overall team award. It’s a very old program, but it has done very well the last couple of decades. We have had a lot of school support and a lot of community support. The kids work hard, are very focused and specialized on speech and debate. It’s the largest academic activity in the country. Hundreds of thousands of kids participate in the program.”

The National Speech & Debate Association is the largest interscholastic speech and debate organization serving middle school, high school and collegiate students in the United States. The association provides competitive speech and debate activities, high-quality resources, comprehensive training, scholarship opportunities and advanced recognition to more than 150,000 students and coaches every year. For 90 years, the National Speech & Debate Association has empowered more than 1.5 million members to become engaged citizens, skilled professionals and honorable leaders.

Waldrop said Collins distinguished himself as the first four-time national qualifier at Hattiesburg High School.

“That means he has qualified every year since the ninth grade to compete at the national championships,” Waldrop said. “Nobody else has ever done that.”

Collins and other team members will travel to the national tournament this summer in Birmingham, Ala.

“The significance of it is that Hattiesburg is the only school in the history of speech and debate to have won a national school of excellence award from the National Speech & Debate Association,” Waldrop said. “What is very impressive for this school and these students is that they have won that award four times in the last six years and no other school in the city has ever won one. We are also the only school in the country that has had two students named national students of the year. So, in several ways they have distinguished themselves and they have won multiple state championships. We are the only school in Mississippi that has had so many students in the national championship final rounds.”

Competition forensics is a combination of things because there are acting events and debate events, Waldrop said.

“So you’ve got kids in here with different strengths,” he said. “We have reached out to more. When I first started teaching, it was all debate-centric, all about policy debate. Now we have more kids that are interested in acting that want to do debate.”

Williams, who was the 2010 National Student of the Year, said he came by his life in speech and debate honestly.

“This was not a choice for me,” he said. “I have three older sisters and of those three older sisters, two participated all four years through this department. My mother really understands the value of public speaking and being able to articulate your thoughts and arguments in a way that is easily acceptable to everyone.”

Speech and debate training gave him a voice, Williams said.

“I don’t want to say that this is the only program at the school that really tries to build students’ analytical skills, critical thinking skills and really just tries to give them voice,” he said. “This is also an activity that encourages students to really immerse themselves in literature. A lot of the work that students do comes from plays. There are a lot students reading Neil Simon and Toni Morrison and they really have an opportunity to read books that they may not be reading in class. It really opens their minds up to an entirely different world.”

Williams said students were exposed to different styles of thinking and took advantage of those opportunities.

“There are so many students that have come through this department that have never though about going into writing, acting or teaching as profession,” he said. “The four years that they have been with this department have really opened their minds to those possibilities.”

“We have attorneys, judges, doctors, we have a 100 percent placement rate for graduates in this department,” Waldrop said. “We have about a 100 percent scholarship rate because of speech and debate, either they are participating in debate on the collegiate level in law school or they are in public service. We are really proud of that.”

Waldrop said the students compete at all levels all over the country.

“We competed in California, Atlanta, Boston and we are really not analogous to other activities because there is really not a season like basketball or baseball season,” he said. “We begin in September and the national championships are in June, then in July we have our institute here for our students and other schools. And then it all starts again, so it’s a nonstop program.”

The students are some of the school’s top achievers, Waldrop.

“When you look at these programs, the kids usually represent the top 10 percent of your school,” he said. “They don’t all start out that way; the demographics have changed so much in the last decade. I have discovered that these kids more than other kids I have ever taught need this activity and are benefiting more from it. It is a serious investment for them and for their families, but I think it has paid dividends for them and their families.”

Waldrop, however, said the students earn their accomplishments.

“If a kid gets through four years of this department, they will be doing pretty well,” he said. “They will have earned their stripes.”