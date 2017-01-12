Holiday activities dominate weekend Hub City calendar

The City of Hattiesburg will kick off the Christmas season with its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at Town Square Park.

Performers for this year include the cast of Hattiesburg Civic Light Opera’s White Christmas, Mount Olive Baptist Church Choir and Art Makes Art, Inc., the creators of Hattiesburlesque.

All attendees are encouraged to bring a toy to drop at Santa’s sleigh in Town Square Park to help assist families in need during the holidays. All toys donated will be distributed by the Hattiesburg Fire Department, Hattiesburg Police Department and Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center with their Toys for Tots program.

Throughout the holiday season, the Hub City police and fire departments interact with children and families who are often going through struggles and obstacles many of us may never face. Additionally, Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center works tirelessly in the community to make sure families with less have more during the Christmas season.

This year’s parade theme is “Peace on Earth, good will to all” and is a special nod to what Mayor Barker envisions for this holiday season in Hattiesburg.

“In Hattiesburg, we approach the Christmas season with great hope and anticipation, and our annual tree lighting ceremony stands as a moment where we celebrate as a community,” said Barker. “I hope this year’s theme of ‘Peace on Earth, good will to all’ moves us to give thanks for that community, treat one another with kindness during this season and live as people who have bold optimism about our city’s future.”

The agenda for the night includes:

• 6 p.m. – Annual Jaycees Christmas Parade, begins at Sacred Heart and will finish at Town Square Park

• 6:20 p.m. – HCLO’s Cast from White Christmas

• 6:50 p.m. – Mount Olive Baptist Church Choir

• 7:15 p.m. – Tree Lighting by Mayor Toby and Kate Barker

• 7:25 p.m. – Art Makes Art, Inc. Performance (Creators of Hattiesburlesque)

• 7:55 p.m. – Announcement of Window Decorating Contest Awards

Additional activities include photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Clause in Santa’s Village, smART Space art, as well as crafts, food and beverage vendors. To conclude the night, several downtown Hattiesburg businesses will be open.

For more information, visit www.hattiesburgms.com, facebook.com/CityofHattiesburg or call they Mayor’s office at 601-545-4501.