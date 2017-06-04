Household waste to be collected

Have old paint, solvents, tires, batteries, fluorescent bulbs asbestos tiles and electronics, or even old tear gas canisters that need to be disposed of, but you’re not sure what to do with them?

“Right Way to Throw Away Day” is set from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22. This is a day set aside for the collection of household hazardous waste.

Last year’s “throw away day” was a success with more than 65,000 pounds of trash collected between the two dropoff locations – the Bobby Chain Airport and the Lamar County Multipurpose Center.

Sponsored by the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal, Forrest and Lamar counties, Pine Belt Regional Solid Waste Authority, Mississippi Dept. of Environmental Quality, University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University, there will again be the two collection sites – the Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport in Forrest County and the Lamar County Multi-Purpose Center in Lamar County. .

Forrest County District 5 Supervisor Chris Bowen hopes Pine Belt residents will start thinking well in advance and begin gathering things around the house that need to be disposed of and don’t wait until the day of the event to do so.

“It’s a pretty expensive process to dispose of all this stuff properly, but we want to protect the landfills we have from hazardous materials and substances,” he said. “We don’t want toxic brew to penetrate the natural liners underneath the landfills.”

Of last year’s haul, 28,481 pounds was electronic waste – old television sets, computers, scanners and printers, at a cost of $14,240.50, while poisons came in second at 15,070 pounds with a price tag of $20,344.50.

Bowen said electronic waste alone can get out of hand.

County and city workers will work the event, as well as volunteer groups from USM, WCU, DEQ staff and environmental contractors.

“We want this to be an extremely safe event, so we ask that as residents drive up to the dump sites to please remain in their vehicle and let us handle everything. We don’t want anyone to get out of their vehicles.”

Bowen also stresses the importance of being extremely careful during the transport of the waste to the collection site.

“People need to remember if they are transporting flammable liquids then it doesn’t need to be placed next to fertilizer items,” he said. “That could be very explosive.”

He also urges those who are collecting waste from friends or relatives to transport, to be extremely careful, especially if they don’t know what they are transporting. “Under the wrong conditions this could be a very dangerous situation.”

For those transporting items such as old batteries and other such items which are corrosive, Bowen urges residents to put down a tarp or other such covering to protect the interior of your car. “Don’t just use a plastic bag,” he said. “For those trying to be environmentally conscious, we don’t want to be blamed for them messing up their vehicles.”

Much of what’s disposed of is recycled in one way or another. “All electronic waste, oil, batteries and propane cylinders are recycled,” said Bowen. “Items such as paints and solvents, if recycled, are utilized by energy facilities, which is still beneficial. Commercial and business wastes are not allowed,”

For more information, call 601-545-4500 or 601-794-1024 for directions or more information.