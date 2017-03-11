HPD accepting applications for 2018 police academy

Hattiesburg Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2018 academy through Jan. 16, 2018 at 5 p.m.

Prospective officers who complete the application process will be scheduled to take the civil service exam on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 at the Hattiesburg Police & Fire Training Academy (53 Academy Drive).

Requirements to apply for the 2018 Academy include be at least 21 years old, be a United States citizen, have a high school diploma or GED (a college degree is preferred), be free of any felony or other serious criminal background, reside within 10 miles of Hattiesburg city limits or relocate within six months of employment, have a valid driver’s license, be a registered voter in current residence and be of good moral character.

All applicants who pass the civil service exam will go through a rigorous background investigation and be required to meet a high standard of physical fitness requirements. The academy is 17 weeks long.

The starting salary for a Hattiesburg Police Officer is between $35,000 and $38,000 per year, depending on education level. All academy recruits will receive a salary of $25,000, and the salary will be adjusted upon graduation.

Applications can be made in person at City Hall (200 Forrest St., Human Resources, Third Floor) or online at www.hattiesburg-

ms.com.

In other reports:

Monday, Oct. 23

• 1 a.m., Martin Luther King Drive/Dumas Ave., Arrest of Michael Hoze, Weapon, Possession By Convicted Felon and Weapon, Stolen: Possession, Sale, Etc - First Offense - Stolen Firearm.

• 3:31 p.m., 400 Block of East Seventh Street, Cyberstalking/E-Mail Threats And Harassment - Simple Assault.

• 3:44 p.m., 5717 U.S. Hwy., Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 7:16 a.m., 200 Block of North 37th Avenue, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence), Unlocked.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

• 7:35 a.m., 4404-4406 U.S. Hwy. 98, Recovered Abandoned Property.

• 8:30 a.m., 2600 Block of Weeping Willow Circle, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 9:07 a.m., 600 Block of Walnut Street, Larceny, Grand: Felonious Taking Of Personal Property Of Another (More Than $1,000).

• 9:29 a.m., 1300 Block of James Street, Credit Card: Fraudulent Use With Intent To Obtain Money (More Than $100).

• 11:05 a.m., 6500 Block of U.S. Hwy. 49 North, Arrest of Garrett Heusser, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

• 11:41 a.m., 300 Block of Conti Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 8:52 p.m., 3300 W. Seventh St., Arrest of Belinda Jones, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

• 10:15 p.m., First Block of North Main Street Boulevard, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

Wednesday, Oct. 25

• 4:08 a.m., 22 Campbell Scenic Drive, Larceny, Stealing Dog.

• 10:11 a.m., 3900 Block of Jamestown Road, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 11:56 a.m., 78 Wisteria Drive, Credit Card: Fraudulent Use With Intent To Obtain Money (More Than $100).

• 7:25 p.m., 1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Larceny, Grand: Felonious Taking Of Personal Property Of Another (More Than $1,000).

Friday, Oct. 27

• 1:08 a.m., 6508 U.S. Hwy. 49, Arrest of Larry Tatum, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram-Less 2 Grams).

• 8:06 a.m., 1700 Block of Mamie Street, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 8:36 a.m., 300 Block of Emerald Lane, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 10:01 a.m., 2000 Block of Lincoln Road, Credit Card: Fraudulent Use With Intent To Obtain Money (More Than $100).

Saturday, Oct. 28

• 11:47 a.m., 3205 Hardy St., Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 2:44 p.m., 50 Block of Broadacres Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 7:10 p.m., 300 Block of Barkley Road, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 7:49 p.m., 400 Block of South 13th Avenue, Arrest of David Hibbler, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

• 11:00 p.m., 6000 Block of U.S. Hwy. 98 Highway 97-17-41(1) - Larceny, Grand: Felonious Taking Of Personal Property Of Another (More Than $1,000).

Sunday, Oct. 29

• 1:39 a.m., 520 N. 38th Ave., Larceny; Taking Possession Of Or Taking Away A Motor Vehicle More Than or Equal to $1,000, Unlocked; Keys Inside.

• 2:21 a.m., 1900 Block of Edwards Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 4:04 p.m., 1500 Country Club Road, Assault, Aggravated: Use Of Deadly Weapon and Shooting Into Dwelling.

• 9:04 p.m., 6100 Block of U.S. Hwy. 98, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 9:43 p.m., 4600 Hardy St., Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).