HPSD names Granger as CFO
Bonnie Granger, who has worked as an administrator with school districts on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, was named Chief Financial Officer for the Hattiesburg Public School District at its Jan. 5 board of trustees meeting.
Bonnie Granger, who has worked as an administrator with school districts on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, was named Chief Financial Officer for the Hattiesburg Public School District at its Jan. 5 board of trustees meeting.
State Rep. Toby Barker is one of the most visible and well-known people in Hattiesburg, but... READ MORE
HATTIESBURG – Oak Grove didn’t necessarily need him to, but senior Charles Hartfield got hot... READ MORE
Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services, one of the nation’s most comprehensive... READ MORE
Anyone interested in watching the Public Service Commission hearing for Arnold Line Water... READ MORE
Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon and the Petal Board of Trustees recognized those who Dillon said... READ MORE