HPSD names Granger as CFO

Wed, 01/11/2017 - 5:28pm by David Tisdale

Bonnie Granger, who has worked as an administrator with school districts on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, was named Chief Financial Officer for the Hattiesburg Public School District at its Jan. 5 board of trustees meeting.


 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The HATTIESBURG POST, The LAMAR TIMES and The PETAL NEWS. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1vhr5fq
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1CRDrCT
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1zIaQgJ

The Hattiesburg Post

So who is Toby Barker?

State Rep. Toby Barker is one of the most visible and well-known people in Hattiesburg, but... READ MORE

Barker has risen through the ranks in state legislature
BOPB nominations begin Jan. 14
HPSD names Granger as CFO
Sumrall man again denied bond in Duff kidnap case