Hub City businesses to swap buildings

Hattiesburg’s business face will be changing in the near future, beginning with Dirt Cheap’s move from its Hardy Street location to the Treasure Hunt building in Cloverleaf Mall.

Bright green “MOVING SALE” posters advertising an additional 25 percent off merchandise greeted shoppers at Hattiesburg’s Dirt Cheap Monday. The building was lined with empty shelves, cordoned off areas of the store with even bigger price deductions.

A Dirt Cheap employee said the store would be relocating to the Treasure Hunt building across town at Cloverleaf Mall. The Treasure Hunt will move west and occupy the remaining space between 180 Fitness at 4501 Hardy St. and Joanne’s Fabrics. Miskelly Furniture has recently opened a 70,000-square-foot showroom in the former Gander Mountain building.

In turn, the Corner Market, located in the strip center east of Dirt Cheap, would be taking over the Dirt Cheap space and building a much larger store.

In 2014, zoning changes and a variance was granted by the Hattiesburg City Council on a 5.44-acre located at the intersection of South 21st Avenue and Hardy Street to Roberts Co., the owner of County Market and Sunflower’s. A 38,600-square-foot grocery was planned for the space.

However, delays pushed possible construction into 2015 and the store never materialized.

Calls to both Corner Market and Dirt Cheap officials were not returned.