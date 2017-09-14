Investigation continues into convenience store robbery

An arrest in Gulfport has brought an armed robbery suspect back to the Hub city, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

At about 3 p.m. on Sept. 6, two men reported that a man wearing a mask and carrying a handgun kicked in the front door of their store. The gunman assaulted one man, hitting him in the face, head and back with the gun and taking his wallet. Then he pointed the gun at the second man and took his wallet.

The masked robber took an undisclosed amount of cash and the wallets’ contents. He was later identified as Kunta Kidd.

Kidd was arrested later in Gulfport and transferred to the Forrest County Jail, where he was charged with armed robbery. Police said in 2016, Kidd was also charged with Aggravated Assault.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information should contact the Hattiesburg Police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro CrimeStoppers at (601) 582-7867.

The following are reports of activity from the Hattiesburg Police Department:

Monday, Sept. 4

• 3:25 a.m., 6595 U.S. Hwy. 49, Robbery, Armed.

• 5:50 a.m., Hardy Street at South 20th Avenue, Arrest of Harry Lee, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

• 2:48 p.m., 811 N. 28th Ave., Assault, Simple, Assault, Aggravated: Use Of Deadly Weapon.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

• 8:01 a.m., 1015 W. Pine St., Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 8:29 a.m., 1015 W. Pine St., Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 9:08 a.m., 100 Block of Hardy Street, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 12:54 p.m., 1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Larceny, Grand: From An Individual (More Than $1,000).

• 2:20 p.m., 1400 Block of West Pine Street, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 6:53 p.m., 2308 W. Fourth St., Larceny, Grand: From An Individual (More Than $1,000).

• 6:59 p.m., 1800 Block of Broadway Drive, Larceny, Grand: Vehicle Of Another (Grand Larceny Auto), Unlocked; Keys Left Inside.

• 9:31 p.m., 100 Block of Brookwood Lane, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

Wednesday, Sept. 6

• 4:26 a.m., 800 Block of Grace Avenue, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 10:41 a.m., 17 Plaza Drive, Embezzlement: Fraudulent Accounting By Public Officer (Penalty).

• 11:21 a.m., 400 Block of South 15th Avenue, Larceny, Grand: From An Individual (More Than $1,000).

• 3:39 p.m., 1000 Edwards St., Arrest of Kunta Kidd, Robbery, Armed.

• 11:11 p.m., 4600 Hardy St., Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling), Unsecured.

Thursday, Sept. 7

• 4:04 p.m., 100 Block of Scotland Circle, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 11:43 p.m., 700 Block of Duane Street, Arrest of Lakieth McSwain, Weapon, Possession By Convicted Felon.

• 11:05 p.m., 400 Third Ave., Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

Friday, Sept. 8

• 7:11 a.m., 2 Churchill St., Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 7:32 a.m., 1300 Block of Penton Street, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 1:12 p.m., 100 Twin Oaks Lane, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

Saturday, Sept. 9

• 6:51 a.m., 100 Block of Chickasaw Drive, Larceny, Grand: Vehicle Of Another (Grand Larceny Auto), Unlocked; Keys Inside.

• 9:13 a.m., 200 Block of Mallory Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 1:07 p.m., 4600 Hardy St., Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 6:20 p.m., 500 Block of Timothy Lane, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 8:35 p.m., 7128 U.S. Hwy. 49, Arrest of Forrest Bufkin, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug (Over 2 To 10 Grams), DUI First Offense.

• 9:58 p.m., 6400 Block of U.S. Hwy. 49, Arrest of Sarah Barrett, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug (Less Than .1 Gram) and Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug (.1 Gram - Less 2 Grams).

Sunday, Sept. 10

• 1:59 a.m., 6428 U.S. Hwy. 49, Larceny, Grand: Vehicle Of Another (Grand Larceny Auto), Unlocked; Key Inside.

• 2:28 a.m., 1421 W. Pine St., Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 3:20 a.m, 800 Block of Timothy Lane, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 3:37 a.m., 200 Forrest St., Arrest of William Pendergrast, DUI First Offense, More Than .08 Or More Than .02 For Under 21 and Malicious Mischief (Value More Than $1,000).

• 10:45 a.m., 10 Block of Blankinship Circle, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 7:12 p.m., 520 N. 38th Ave., Larceny, Grand: Vehicle Of Another (Grand Larceny Auto).

• 8:49 p.m., 100 Williams Street and McInnis, Arrest of Miguel Garcia, Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

• 9:12 p.m., 300 Block of Broadway Drive, Credit Card: Fraudulent Use with Intent To Obtain Money (More Than $100).

• 9:29 p.m., 3 Churchill St., Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 9:44 p.m., 4500 Block of Hardy Street, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 9:49 p.m., 100 Grand Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).