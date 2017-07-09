Investigation continues into robbery

The Hattiesburg Police Department is continuing to investigate the armed robbery of the Shell Finish Line convenience store located at 2306 Hardy St.

On July 18, officers responded to the armed robbery after two black male suspects entered the store, displayed a weapon and fled on foot with money and cigarettes. Both suspects covered their faces; one suspect displayed a weapon to the clerk while the other suspect collected the money from the register.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information should contact the Hattiesburg Police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro CrimeStoppers at (601) 582-7867.

The following are reports of activity from the Hattiesburg Police Department:

Monday, Aug. 28

• 6:38 a.m., 1900 Block of Fuller Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 8:01 a.m., 600 Broadway Drive, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 8:55 a.m., 100 South 14th Ave., Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 9:36 a.m., 1000 Broadway Drive, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 6:21 p.m., 600 Block of Thornhill Drive Apartment No. 26, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 9:28 p.m., 2310 W. Seventh St., Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

Tuesday, Aug. 29

• 7:43 a.m., 10 Shenandoah Drive, Credit Card: Fraudulent Use W / Intent To Obtain Money (More Than $100).

• 12:47 p.m., 900 Block of Broadway Drive, Forgery: Making / Uttering Instrument In Own Name As Act Of Another.

• 1:49 p.m., 4800 Hardy St., Credit Card: Fraudulent Use W / Intent To Obtain Money (More Than $100).

• 7:43 p.m., 500 Block of William Carey Parkway, Larceny, Grand: Vehicle Of Another (Grand Larceny Auto). Keys Left Inside; Recovered

• 9:06 p.m., 1400 Block of Adeline Street, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 9:11 p.m., 800 Block of Milton Barnes Avenue, Arrest of Raymond Phillips, DUI Third Offense Under The Influence Of Liquor (Traffic), Controlled Substance, Possession Of Marijuana (Less Than 30 Grams) and Disorderly Conduct: Failure To Comply W / Command Of Law Enforcement.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

• 4:26 p.m., 105 Doleac Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

Friday, Sept. 1

• 2:36 a.m., Railroad/Sixth Avenue, Arrest of Latoria Ware, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram -- Less 2 Grams), Controlled Subtance, Possession Of Marijuana (Over 30 Grams / Less Than 250 Grams).

• 7:14 a.m., 700 Block of Whitney Street, Recovered Abandoned Property, Recovered Handgun.

• 8:01 a.m., Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle) Unlocked.

• 8:53 a.m., 100 Block of West S F Tatum Drive, Malicious Mischief (Value More Than $1,000), Damaged Property.

• 1058 a.m., 200 Block of Westover Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked

• 1140 a.m., 900 Block of Southern Avenue, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 12:01 p.m., 6400 Block of U.S. Hwy. 49, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 3:37 p.m., 812 Arnold St. Apartment No. 107, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence), Unsecured.

• 6:26 p.m., 1200 Block of John Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

Saturday, Sept. 2

• 3:14 a.m., 800 Block of James Street, Arrest of Shayan Manzie, Resisting / Obstructing Arrest, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram -- Less 2 Grams),Possession Of Marijuana (Less Than 30 Grams), Disorderly Conduct: Failure To Comply W / Command Of Law Enforcement.

• 9:38 a.m., 60 Block of Burkett's Creek Drive, Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 2:41 p.m., 1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Embezzlement By Agent / Officer / Trustee Of Company Or Private > $1,000.

Sunday, Sept. 3

• 4:47 a.m., 100 Block of North 19th Avenue, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 1:43 p.m., 6000 Block of U.S. Hwy. 98, Larceny, Grand: Vehicle Of Another (Grand Larceny Auto).

• 3:10 p.m., 2206 West Fourth St., Burglary, Automobile (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 5:25 p.m., 200 Block of Stepts Avenue, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 10:15 p.m., 5300 Block of Old Hwy. 42, Assault, Aggravated: Use / Non-Use Of Weapon Not Specified.