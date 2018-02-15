Jazmo's hosts eclectic group of musicians

Punk, soul, funk and hip-hop together in one show made for a special night that celebrated the talent and diversity of Hattiesburg’s local music scene.

The show took place at Jazmo’s on East Front Street Feb. 9, and featured:

• DeeDee Catpiss and the Fuzz Coffins – raw, energetic rock music that seems to effortlessly combine elements of punk and garage rock;

• Eye Jammy- loud and organic punk that creatively celebrates the very best of the genre;

• Brotha Josh and the Quickness – soulful funk with polished and tasteful grooves and musicianship;

• Quavius Black – Hip-hop that beautifully marries honest flow with jazzy instrumentals, paying tribute to hip-hop roots while maintaining an undeniable originality.

Randy Riley is a member of DeeDee Catpiss and the Fuzz Coffins and originally put the show together. He explained that shows like this one aren’t necessarily a new thing for the music community in Hattiesburg.

“I found there has been a small community of people here who are doing great things for local music and bands for a long time,” Riley said. “This isn’t an original idea of mine by any means, it’s the community here that helps make cool shows happen.”