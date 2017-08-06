Longleaf addition named for Dupree

Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny L. Dupree was honored last week for his efforts to obtain the $1.2 million for extension of the Longleaf Trace to Historic Downtown Hattiesburg with the “Johnny L. DuPree Downtown Link.”

The Pearl and Leaf Rivers Rails-To-Trails Board of Directors unveiled the commemorative signs last Thursday at the North Main Street entrance of the Longleaf Trace.

The link provides access from the James Lynn Cartlidge Gateway at the University of Southern Mississippi’s campus to Historic Downtown Hattiesburg.

DuPree, the four-term mayor of Hattiesburg, said he believes the two-mile addition to the Trace will be beneficial.

“I hope that this is a great opening to downtown Hattiesburg,” he said. “There’s plenty more that we are talking about doing at this site here, taking the Trace all the way to the Train Depot and then on to Chain Park and William Carey University. We are still working on that right now. Our goal is to make sure that if you live in the City of Hattiesburg, you have the facility, walking track or something to exercise within a mile of where you live.”

The Johnny L. DuPree Downtown Link is the final phase of the main stem of the 42-mile Longleaf Trace, constructed on the rights-of-way of the abandoned Illinois Central Gulf Railroad line. The project got a headstart in July 2016, when Hattiesburg City Council approved a low bid of $1,324,161 from JET Construction Inc. of Pascagoula for work on the path.

Featured speakers at the dedication were James Lynn Cartlidge, president of the Longleaf Trace Board of Directors, and James Moore, owners of Moore’ Bike Shop and Trace advocate. Minister Mark Jordan of the True Light Missionary Baptist Church conducted the opening prayer, while the colors were presented by the Mississippi Youth Challenge Academy’s Corps of Cadets. Kayleigh Clark of Sumrall sang The National Anthem and attorney Carey Varnado served as the master of ceremonies.