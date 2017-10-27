Man charged in death of pedestrian on Saturday

A man was arrested and charged with DUI Negligence of Driver Resulting in Death after the man’s black Ford Expedition struck two people and later killed one of them early Saturday.

About 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Hattiesburg Police officers responded to the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 49 and Interstate 59, where they arrested Justin Williamson and charged him with the felony. A man and a woman had been struck by the vehicle and were transported to Forrest General Hospital. The man died at the hospital and the woman was in critical condition..

The identity of the victims were unavailable pending notification of next of kin. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any additional information should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro CrimeStoppers.

In other reports:

Monday, Oct. 16

• 6:37 a.m., 200 Block of Fifth Avenue, Automobile Burglary (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 6:55 a.m., 100 Block of Midtown Square, Grand Larceny: Felonious Taking Of Personal Property Of Another (More Than $1,000), Unsecured.

• 7:43 a.m., 100 Block of North 39th Avenue, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 7:57 a.m., 1100 Block of Richburg Road, Larceny, Petit: Of An Individual, Property Valued Less Than $1,000, Malicious Mischief (Value More Than $1,000) and Trespass, Malicious Or Willful: Upon Real / Personal Property Of Another.

• 9:44 a.m., 2000 Block of Arcadia Street, Automobile Burglary (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 10:09 a.m., 300 Block of Broadway Drive, Larceny, Grand: Felonious Taking Of Personal Property Of Another (More Than $1,000).

• 4:25 p.m., 2300 Block of Hardy Street, Automobile Burglary (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

Tuesday, Oct. 17

• 12:15 a.m., 12 Park Place, Credit Card: Fraudulent Use with Intent To Obtain Money (More Than $100).

Wednesday, Oct. 18

• 8:27 a.m, 201 Katie Ave., Arrest of Xavier Ross, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug (Over 2 To 10 Grams) and Fugitive Other Jurisdiction.

• 1:25 p.m., 420 S. 12th Ave., Recovered Abandoned Property.

• 6:43 p.m., River Street and East 9th, Arrest of Dexter Jordan, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug (Over 10 To 30 Grams).

Thursday, Oct. 19

• 9:33 a.m., 6100 Block of U.S. Hwy. 98, Larceny: Under Lease / Rental Agreement (Value More Than $1,000).

• 2:02 p.m., 100 Block of South 14th Avenue, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

Friday, Oct. 20

• 8:16 a.m., 1400 Broadway Drive, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 10:11 a.m., 700 Beverly Hills Road Apartment No. 1017, Automobile Burglary (Theft From Motor Vehicle), Unlocked.

• 2:55 a.m., 918 Broadway Drive, Larceny: Under Lease / Rental Agreement (Value More Than $1,000).

Saturday, Oct. 21

• 2:35 a.m., U.S. Hwy. 49 and Interstate 59, Arrest of Justin Williamson, DUI Negligence Of Driver Resulting In Death Or Disfigurement (Traffic).

• 3:30 a.m., 6400 Block of U.S. Hwy. 49, Automobile Burglary (Theft From Motor Vehicle).

• 11:20 a.m., 6500 Block of U.S. Hwy. 49, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram -- Less 2 Grams).

• 2:40 p.m., 212 Martin Luther King Ave., Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 8:27 p.m., 200 Block of Hardy Street, Arrest of Benny Littleton, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram -- Less 2 Grams).

Saturday, Oct. 21

• 2:47 a.m., 3400 Block of West Seventh Street, Arrest of Eric Rives-Rodriguea, Controlled Substance, Possession Of Schedule I-II Drug ( .1 Gram -- Less 2 Grams).

• 6:56 a.m., 3800 Block of West Fourth Street, Burglary, Commercial: (Breaking And Entering Building Other Than Dwelling).

• 4:48 p.m., Martha Street, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 7:07 p.m., 101 Ellis Drive, Malicious Mischief (Value More Than $1,000).

• 8:25 p.m., 200 Block of South 11th Avenue, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).

• 10:19 p.m., 6490 U.S. Hwy. 49, Burglary, Dwelling: (Breaking And Entering Residence).