Merit health Wesley opens new resident clinic

Merit Health Wesley and Merit Health Medical Group invite the public to a Healthy Holidays Open House at the new Internal Medicine resident clinic at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.13.

During the event, resident physicians will be on hand to offer advice on caring for yourself throughout the holidays. The clinic staff will also be on hand to provide flu shots and schedule wellness visits for patients who want to take full advantage of their insurance benefits before the year ends. Guests of the open house may enjoy refreshments and register for a variety of health and wellness-themed door prizes, such as a one-hour massage at Merit Health Wellness Center, a membership to Merit Health Wellness Center, workout gear and more.

"Around the holidays, patients often forget little things that can have a big impact on keeping their health on track, such as drinking plenty of water, taking a multi-vitamin, and getting plenty of vitamin C," said Jonathan Reves, D.O., chief resident of the Internal Medicine Residency Program. "We are passionate about patient education and look forward to the opportunity to discuss why small steps like this are so important to maintaining health this time of year."

The clinic is part of Merit Health Wesley's Internal Medicine Residency Program. Focusing on general internal medicine, the clinic offers patients quality healthcare from emerging leaders in their field, while providing physicians with additional clinical skills application.

The physicians at the clinic have all completed osteopathic medical school at schools both locally and across the country and are all licensed physicians. This program provides these physicians with three additional years of training to reinforce their specialty education.