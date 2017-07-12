Michael Dixon named new executive director

Michael Dixon has been named executive director of the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation by its board of directors.

“We are very excited that Michael Dixon will be leading our excellent staff and outstanding board of directors,” said Terri Bell, the Foundation’s president. “Michael brings a wealth of experience and a clear vision for mutual cooperation and support among non-profits in the Pinebelt and beyond.”

David Fortenberry, past president, was in agreement.

“Michael is an excellent communicator and networker,” he said. “Michael knows how to collaborate and help other non-profits succeed.”

Dixon and others started a church in Hattiesburg known as Ekklesia which adopted Hawkins Elementary School as its primary mission. Three years ago he became executive director of Extra Table, a non-profit organized by Hattiesburg restaurateur Robert St. John, that connects food and food resources across the state of Mississippi.

“We have been blessed with strong leadership” said board member Paul Laughlin. “Michael will build on a strong foundation laid by his predecessors, Bill Pace and Theresa Erickson.”

According to Brady Raanes, a member of the search committee, “We interviewed many highly qualified candidates. We believe Mike Dixon is the right person to lead us as we seek to increase visibility and grow endowments that will permanently impact the Pinebelt.”

Dixon will begin serving in his new post on Jan. 8, 2018.

“Mike brings to this position a passion to help others, vision for expanding philanthropy in our region, and practical experience in translating ideas into action and results,” he said. “He will be working with an outstanding staff already in place at the Foundation. This will be a powerful team.”

The Foundation was founded in 1997 through the Area Development Partnership’s Young Leaders program. The Foundation helps generous people create a lasting legacy that will benefit the Pinebelt in perpetuity Since its founding 20 years ago, the Foundation has grown to manage over $5 million in endowments and is accredited by the Council on Foundations. Each year the Foundation gives away close to $2 million.

The Foundation is located at 1501 Adeline Street in Hattiesburg, a building donated by generous supporters of the Foundation.

For more information, contact the Foundation at 601-583-6180 or www.PineBeltFoundation.org or www.FaceBook.com/PineBelt Foundation.