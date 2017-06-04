New mosquito eradication product

Hattiesburg resident Jeremy Hirsch presented the Hattiesburg City Council with an additional weapon against the summer mosquito infestation during Monday’s work session and he said the solution is 95 percent effective.

Hirsch is the owner of Spartan Mosquito, which produces the Spartan Mosquito Eradicator.

“We’ve been testing for about four years and we’ve come up with the most economical, easiest, most effective mosquito control agent in the world,” he told the City Council. “We have a tube. When someone gets it, they open the top, fill it with water, put the top on, pop the hook in and two of these will control mosquitoes for one acre for about 90 days. They are about 95 percent effective. The cost on these is $20 for two. Nothing like this exists anywhere.”

Hirsch said the Eradicator was used in Lamar County last year with success.

“This has a lower concentrate of boron than lipstick, blush, what’s in your mattress and Silly Putty,” he said. “We should be able to make it in the next three weeks where it will be poison-free.”

Hattiesburg currently uses five trucks to spray pesticide three hours in the morning and three hours in the evening in each ward. The top part of each ward is sprayed one day and the bottom of the ward is sprayed the next day. Sprays are alternated between oil-based and water-based solutions.

Hirsch said the Eradicator has a lasting effect up to 90 days.

“The benefit of ours is that it kills what’s there, but it also kills what’s born next week and what’s born next month and what’s born two months from now,” he said. “We typically see from our testing a lot of places that within 14 days, 95 percent of your mosquitoes are gone. In that year, it was 100 percent over the next nine days. At the end of that nine-day mark, you want to replace it because you want to continually kill them. It doesn’t just kill what’s there; it kills what’s going to be born later.”

Hirsch said the tubes should be deployed along the tree lines on the perimeter of the property because it is an attractant.

“Instead of boron, we are going to use salt,” he said. “It has the same effect. When mosquitoes go in, they eat it, their stomachs can’t process it, their stomachs rupture and they die.”

Hirsch said the solution is similar to a sugar cookie.

“A sugar cookie has sugar; this has sugar,” he said. “A sugar cookie has yeast; this has yeast. A sugar cookie has water; this has water. We’re basically going to have a sugar cookie except for flour.”

Hirsch said he planned to begin testing the Eradicator in areas around the city soon.