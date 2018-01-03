Pine Belt Relay set for May 5 in Sumrall

The Relay For Life of the Pine Belt is working toward filling up Sumrall High School with teams dedicated to fighting cancer with the American Cancer Society.

This year’s edition of the Relay For Life will return to Sumrall High School on Saturday, May 5 with the combined efforts of the Lamar County and Hattiesburg chapters. Several activities are planned this year, according to Event Lead Sheila Esterlin.

“We are planning a ‘Cookie Cookoff,’ a Golf Ball Drop and a silent auction,” she said.

Other activities that are returning this year are the release of the Sky Lanterns for Survivors and those who may have lost their battle with cancer, jumpies for the kids and lots of great food.

Anyone who wants to join or donate can go to www.relayforlife.org/hattiesburgms. For more information, contact Easterlin at sestearlin@yahoo.com or call 601-744-6011, or contact Carla Kyzar, American Cancer Society Staff Partner, at carla.kyzar@cancer.org 601-441-9724.

The American Cancer Society is a nationwide, community-based, voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem. Through research, education, advocacy, and service, our hope is to save lives.

Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society's signature fund-raising event, bringing communities together in hope, celebration and memory. It is a unique event that offers everyone in the community an opportunity to participate in the fight against cancer. The event remembers those who have lost the fight and honors those who have survived. Each year, more than 3.5 million people in more than 5,000 communities along the US and more than 20 other countries around the world, gather to take part in this global phenomenon.

Relay For Life is a community event and everyone is encouraged to participate. Teams are usually formed with around 10-15 people from businesses, clubs, families, friends, hospitals, churches, schools and other organizations. These people all share a common purpose – their support of the American Cancer Society s mission. During the event, team members take turns walking the track, camping at their site, selling their chosen fundraiser all while having a great time. Each group/participant is encouraged to raise at least $100 for the American Cancer Society.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the US; I of every 4 deaths is from cancer. In the United States, men have a 1:2 lifetime risk of developing cancer; for women, the risk is 1:3. Relay For Life represents the hope that those lost to cancer will never be forgotten and that those who face cancer will be supported. Relay for Life is the only campaign that addresses all types of cancer.